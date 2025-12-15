Longtime Fox News Contributor Katie Pavlich Leaves to Host Her Own Show

Katie Pavlich, a familiar face to Fox News viewers for more than a decade, is leaving to host her own nightly political program on rival network NewsNation.

Pavlich, who has been a Fox News contributor since 2013 and regularly filled in as a co-host on The Five, will anchor a new 10 p.m. show launching in early 2026. The slot marks her first permanent primetime hosting role after years as a rotating presence across Fox’s schedule.

Her exit brings to a close a long run that saw Pavlich become one of Fox’s most reliable commentators. Pavlich also recently stepped away from Townhall.com, where she had worked for 16 years.

In a statement announcing the move, Pavlich said: “I am honored to join NewsNation during this dynamic period in its development, and the opportunity to anchor a primetime program is an exceptional privilege.”

She added: “I look forward to bringing a fresh perspective on the news to Americans across the country, while presenting a venue for thoughtful debate across a wide spectrum of opinions. It’s a front row seat to history — I can’t wait to buckle in and get started.”

The move shows a notable shift by News Nation into a more conservative direction, with two of three prime-time hosts now coming over from Fox.

NewsNation president Sean Compton said the aim was to deliver “an additional hour of political news and analysis that helps them make sense of the day’s most important headlines.”

He added: “Katie is a seasoned journalist and commentator, and we believe her unique voice will be a tremendous asset to our primetime audience.”