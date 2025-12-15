Rob Reiner’s Son Nick in Custody After Director and Wife Found With Throats Slit at LA Home

Rob Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, is in police custody in Los Angeles, following the murder of the famed director and his wife, Michele Reiner, at their Brentwood home on Sunday.

TMZ was the first outlet to report that the 32-year-old is in custody of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. on Monday morning. His bail was set at $4 million.

His arrest comes after the A Few Good Men director and his wife had their throats slit at their LA home. Their daughter, Romy Reiner, found their bodies on Sunday afternoon — and immediately told investigators that a relative “should be a suspect” because they are “dangerous,” according to the New York Post.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner,” the Reiner family said in a statement Sunday night. “We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported Nick Reiner struggled with substance abuse issues. The outlet noted Nick Reiner and his dad collaborated on the 2015 film Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote with a friend in rehab; the movie offered “an unusually candid glimpse into the inner workings of the Reiner household in those years when Nick’s challenges grew,” THR reported.

Rob Reiner’s decorated Hollywood career started with his first major role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the CBS sitcom All in the Family, a show he was on from 1971 to 1979. He transitioned into becoming one of the most successful filmmakers of his generation, with Reiner directing flicks like This Is Spinal Tap, A Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally, among several others.

Outside of the movie industry, Reiner and his wife were prominent supporters of the Democratic party and progressive causes. Rob Reiner was a frequent guest on Bill Maher’s Real Time on HBO, where he would share his political takes.