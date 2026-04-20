‘Lots of Bombs’: Trump Threatens Iran as Deal Deadline Approaches

President Donald Trump revealed what would happen to Iran if it does not agree to a deal by Tuesday evening’s deadline during a Monday morning interview with PBS News’ Liz Landers.

“What happens if the ceasefire expires tomorrow evening?” asked Landers according to a transcript of the pair’s phone call.

“Then lots of bombs start going off,” replied the commander-in-chief.

“Is Iran still participating in the talks that will be happening in Islamabad? Will they still be there?” followed up Landers.

“I don’t know. I mean, they’re supposed to be there. We agreed to be there, although they say we didn’t,” answered Trump. “But no, it was set up. And we’ll see whether or not it’s there. If they’re not there, that’s fine too.”

The president also defended the role his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is playing in the ongoing negotiations after Landers observed that he “has a lot of business and financial interests in the Middle East region, from Saudi Arabia and other countries,” and asked, “Is it appropriate for him to be negotiating there, do you think?”

“Well, he was there before, long time before, and he’s purely negotiating for the fact that they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. Whether you have business or not, everybody knows that’s the right thing. He’s a very good negotiator …” asserted Trump, who went on to submit that “we’re not negotiating anything other than the fact that they will not have a nuclear weapon. And that’s pretty basic when you get right down to it. So you know, that’s it. I sent an A-team. I sent my A-Team, he’s done an excellent job. He doesn’t participate with Saudi now, as you know. He’s taken… He doesn’t do that. He has a business but he doesn’t participate now.”

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