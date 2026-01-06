Marjorie Taylor Greene Honors ‘Patriotic’ Capitol Rioters on January 6 Anniversary

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene honored the rioters who stormed the Capitol building on January 6, 2021, in a Tuesday tribute to them.

“I’ll never forget going into the DC Gulag in Nov 2021 and seeing the J6’ers who were being held over 22 hours a day in solitary confinement even though they had not been convicted and were pretrial. They were broken men, words can’t describe it,” wrote Greene on X. “At 9 pm, unexpectedly to us, one of them fetched this hand drawn American flag piece of paper and went up on the second level and held it high and they asked me if I would join them in singing the national anthem. Their melodic voices which combined their deep sadness and their unwavering patriotic conviction is a sound I’ll never forget.”

She continued:

That night it was not even the same as the recording you have all heard and is sold as that night was during their darkest hours and days. Your government can break you. It can shatter your life. There should never be a two tiered justice system in America where one set of political protesters are freed from their charges and the other set of political protesters are crushed as an example to never rise up against your government. Instead it is your right to hold your government accountable to you, the American people.

I’ll never forget going into the DC Gulag in Nov 2021 and seeing the J6’ers who were being held over 22 hours a day in solitary confinement even though they had not been convicted and were pretrial. They were broken men, words can’t describe it. At 9 pm, unexpectedly to us, one… pic.twitter.com/FyJx0V7Gs8 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) January 6, 2026

The rioters — some of whom threatened the lives of then-Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — marched on the Capitol at the direction of President Donald Trump, who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential had been rigged against him.

Greene, who has embarked upon a chummy media tour owed to her recent falling out with Trump, promoted the lies that sent Trump’s supporters to prison and, as she put it, broke them.

“Georgia state leaders did nothing to stop the steal for President Trump’s race and now-, they changed nothing, they did nothing. And now look at our two Georgia Senate seats,” said Greene in a video she shared on X five years ago today. “Today, I’ll be objecting to a stolen election. We can’t allow this to happen — I’ll be fighting for the people’s vote.”