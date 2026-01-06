Fox News Analyst Rips ‘Very Brutal’ Attacks From Trump Fans After She Calls Out Policy On-Air

Fox News analyst Kat Timpf complained about “very brutal personal attacks” she received after calling out President Donald Trump’s actions in Venezuela as “regime change” that contradicts his past positions.

On Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Gutfeld!, Timpf let loose an extremely skeptical take on Trump’s strike and capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which Trump allies have sought to define as anything but regime change.

Timpf called BS when Gutfeld defended the action on that basis:

GREG GUTFELD: What have you got for us? KAT TIMPF: I mean, you have to see how some people might be feeling a little bit of whiplash here, given that Trump spent 10 years railing against U.S.-led regime change war. His own director of intelligence as recently as two months ago was railing against regime change war, and then he does one. So… GREG GUTFELD: Why is this a regime change? The regime is still there, as far as I know, the vice president. KAT TIMPF: Let me get this straight. We go to a country, we capture their leader, we bomb it, and then we say, we run this country now, and that’s not war. But when they send cocaine over here that people are willingly snorting, that is war? GREG GUTFELD: I think, um… I think that. KAT TIMPF: That doesn’t make any sense.

Minutes after that exchange, the libertarian pundit took to X/Twitter and ripped Trump supporters who were attacking her over a long-held position, writing:

Receiving some very brutal personal attacks for having the same opinion on foreign policy as I’ve had my entire career — and from many of the same people who had claimed to share this view with me as recently as a few months ago. I thought it might be bad, but it’s worse.

After she spoke up, a flood of supportive comments flooded Timpf’s replies from people praising her consistency and calling her a “real one.”

