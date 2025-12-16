Mark Halperin Reports That College Republicans VP May Have Been ‘Target’ of Brown University Shooting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Veteran reporter Mark Halperin suggested that Ella Cook, one of the two students killed during a shooting at Brown University on Saturday and the vice president of Brown’s College Republicans chapter, may have been “the target” of the attack during Monday’s edition of 2WAY’s The Morning Meeting.

“The Brown one’s a little complicated because I don’t know that any news organization has reported this, but I’ve been besieged with messages from people who are really concerned about the report — and again, I believe in being transparent here, if I were editing The New York Times, I don’t think I’d put it in the paper — but people are telling me that the family of-, I just need to look up her name, I apologize-,” began Halperin before one of his guests named Cook.

He then pressed on:

Thank you, thank you. That the family of Ella Cook, the Alabama young woman who was a sophomore, has been told that she was the target of what happened at Brown. I have no idea whether that’s true. There’s other theories about why the person did what they did. But now that we don’t know who the the assailant is, it’s gonna be harder to say. But if it’s true that she was targeted, that’s a big story because she was one of the most visible conservatives on that campus. Don’t know that it’s true, but probably most of you don’t even know that that’s being alleged because you’d have to follow certain accounts on X, or have sources as I do who telling me that.

The Daily Caller’s Amber Duke, one of Halperin’s two guests, then submitted that there are “a couple of things” that “lend credence to that theory.”

“Typically, when we see mass school shooters, they don’t just stop and walk away, right? Usually they keep going until they’re apprehended by police, shot dead, or they kill themselves,” said Duke. “And the other thing is if the police are telling Brown students that they are safe, they don’t have to shelter in place anymore, but they don’t have a suspect in custody, I think that also suggests that this was some kind of targeted attack.”

