Mediaite One Sheet: Everyone Hates Jeff Bezos, Nancy Guthrie Deserves Better

Thursday, February. 5, 2026

The Big Picture

Jeff Bezos gutted the Washington Post, and the chattering class reached a rare consensus: everyone hates him. Seymour Hersh revealed that he warned Don Graham not to sell. Post CEO Will Lewis appeared at the Super Bowl, while union members posted “Wanted” signs in his neighborhood. Executive Editor Matt Murray spiked the Post’s story about its own layoffs. Meanwhile, an 84-year-old woman is still missing, and Jake Tapper wants to know why influencers are chasing clicks instead of helping find her. A far-right “trad” podcaster’s alleged affair is exposing the grift. And LSD spray is apparently the new microdose of choice at industry parties.

Today’s sources: The Rebooting | The Bulwark | Breaker | Poynter | The Ankler | Awful Announcing | Status | Simon Owens | Newsbusters | False Flag | Feed Me | Page Six Hollywood | CJR | Politico Playbook | Tubefilter

Top Story

EVERYONE HATES JEFF BEZOS

The Washington Post laid off 300+ journalists this week. The chattering class responded with something close to unanimity: This is one man’s fault, and that man is Jeff Bezos.

The Rebooting‘s Brian Morrissey delivered the sharpest indictment. He listed the proximate causes — editorial drift, scale addiction, poor leadership — then dismissed them: “He bought this asset 13 years ago and has had more than enough time to figure out a path.” Morrissey compared Bezos unfavorably to Elon Musk: “Say what you want about Elon Musk, he’d have taken his sleeping bag out a while ago.” Bezos, by contrast, “acted like he acquired a series of car dealerships after watching some passive income influencer’s YouTube videos.”

Charlie Sykes’s To the Contrary ran the math, citing the NYT’s Peter Baker: Bezos’s net worth is up $224 billion since buying the Post. The paper’s reported annual losses are $100 million. He could absorb five years of those losses with what he makes in a single week. “This was a choice, not a business necessity,” Sykes wrote. He called it what it was: “Gutless Billionaire Guts the Post.”

The Bulwark’s Sarah Longwell framed it as an obituary: “RIP the Washington Post. Killed by Lord Bezos.” She traced the destruction to his efforts to curry favor with Trump — spiking the Harris endorsement, remaking the opinion section, bleeding the paper of top talent.

Awful Announcing’s Sean Keeley, writing from Seattle, offered the local view. Bezos left the city for Miami after tax proposals, “undercut the effort meant to generate tax revenue to help his neighbors and community, which would have been a drop in the bucket to his personal wealth.” Former Post writer David Maraniss told Keeley: “He bought the Post thinking that it would give him some gravitas and grace that he couldn’t get just from billions of dollars, and then the world changed. Now I don’t think he gives a flying fuck.”

Simon Owens added the brand damage frame: “Pulling a presidential endorsement weeks before an election damages the brand. Reorienting the opinion page so it no longer offends Republicans damages the brand. Firing 300 journalists damages the brand.”

And Breaker’s Lachlan Cartwright dropped the bomb. At a Substack/Netflix dinner at the Hotel Chelsea Wednesday night, Seymour Hersh revealed he’d warned Don Graham directly before the sale: “This guy is a bad guy. He’s an exploiter. It’s not going to work.” Hersh’s verdict on the week: “We’ve lost a newspaper today.”

Meanwhile, the men running the Post were nowhere to be found — or worse. Status’s Oliver Darcy and Natalie Korach reported that executive editor Matt Murray spiked a pre-written Post story about its own layoffs. Murray has said the Post shouldn’t usually cover itself. Darcy’s question: “Is The Post committed to covering itself only when doing so is convenient or beneficial for its leadership?”

CEO Will Lewis, who said nothing publicly about the layoffs, turned up at the NFL Honors red carpet in San Francisco on Thursday. Breaker found him there. Puck’s Dylan Byers reported the Super Bowl trip came as a surprise to Murray. Politico Playbook reported that Post union members posted signs in Lewis’s neighborhood saying he was “wanted for destroying the Washington Post.”

Poynter’s Tom Jones noted that Murray’s note explaining the cuts appeared in print but not on the website — leaving digital subscribers “pretty much in the dark.” The Post Guild issued a statement: “If Jeff Bezos is no longer willing to invest in the mission that has defined this paper for generations and serve the millions who depend on Post journalism, then The Post deserves a steward that will.”

And Sally Jenkins, who left The Post for The Atlantic last summer, wrote a eulogy for the sports section: “You Can’t Kill Swagger.” She recalled the mentorship culture — Thomas Boswell taking her to dinner after her first Army-Navy game, Tony Kornheiser telling her after her first Olympics, “This is your level now. You don’t retreat from this level.” George Solomon, who led the sports section for nearly three decades, told Sports Business Journal: “I think they made a mistake, and they ought to correct it.”

QUICK TAKE: When Morrissey, Sykes, Longwell, Hersh, and a former Post writer all came to the same conclusion, it’s not a hot take. It’s a verdict. Bezos could save The Post if he wanted to. He doesn’t want to. That’s the story.

Three Takes

NANCY GUTHRIE IS STILL MISSING. THE COVERAGE IS A MESS.

Three perspectives on a story the media can’t seem to cover responsibly.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Sunday. The family is desperate. Law enforcement is searching. And some corners of the media are treating it as content.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said what needed to be said. “We are in what some people call the post-news media era,” Tapper said on The Lead Thursday, as covered by Mediaite’s Willa Pope Robbins. “So many people who provide ‘information’ are influencers who are focused more on getting clicks and growing an audience than they are in providing accurate information.” He asked: “What is the real-world result of influencers pushing unverified nonsense for clicks? What’s the impact on the family? What’s the impact on the investigation?” He answered it himself: “I would also imagine it would be very time-consuming for the family and for law enforcement to have to chase down and tell legacy media, ‘that’s not true, that’s not true, that’s not true,’ instead of actually spending time trying to find who did this.”

Status’s Oliver Darcy offered a sharp critique of the coverage. Ashleigh Banfield, host of the Drop Dead Serious podcast, claimed an “impeccable” source told her that Guthrie’s son-in-law was the “prime suspect” — a claim authorities have repeatedly rejected. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos blasted the “reckless” reporting at a Thursday press conference. Banfield told Status she stands by her reporting. Darcy was unsparing: “No serious news organization would let flimsy reporting like that make its way to the public.” One reporter told Status that Banfield was “building audiences on the back of a missing 84-year-old woman who is the mom of a former colleague” and called it “disgusting.” NewsNation, where Banfield previously worked, promoted her claims — then heavily updated the article after Status inquired.

Newsbusters‘ Curtis Houck offered a different critique. He noted that ABC’s Good Morning America devoted over seven minutes to the case Thursday but “curiously and unnecessarily” omitted any mention of the Guthrie family’s Christian faith or their focus on prayer — despite Savannah and her sister Annie emphasizing it in their public statements.

QUICK TAKE: An elderly woman is missing. Her family is begging for help. And the media debate is about who got the scoop and who got it wrong. Tapper was right to call it out. This is the post-news era in real time.

📰 Top Reads 📰

False Flag, Will Sommer

‘FAMILY VALUES’ PODCASTER HAD AN AFFAIR — SEX SCANDAL EXPOSES GRIFT: Far-right podcaster Elijah Schaffer — vocal proponent of “traditional family values” — allegedly had an affair with his employee Sarah Stock, a Catholic influencer whose marriage was blessed by the pope. Milo Yiannopoulos posted recordings; neither has directly denied them. Stock posted an apology for “mistakes/unwise decisions” then deleted her X account. Schaffer, fired from Glenn Beck’s Blaze in 2022 after allegedly groping a coworker, reinvented himself as a trad family man before filing for divorce in January. … QUOTE (Vrillium, far-right commentator): “It’s all bullshit” — referring to the trad lifestyle. … TAKEAWAY: The trad brand took a hit. The grift will continue.

Status, Oliver Darcy

🚨 SCOOP — MS NOW IN TALKS WITH CROOKED MEDIA: The Rebecca Kutler-led network is in “advanced discussions” to license Pod Save America and other Crooked shows for weekend linear airtime. MS NOW is also eyeing The Bulwark’s podcasts. Nicolle Wallace’s “The Best People” podcast averaged 700K viewers when aired on linear. … QUOTE (Darcy): The network is “aggressively having conversations” with digital media companies about potential collaborations. … TAKEAWAY: Cable news is becoming a licensing platform for podcasts.

CJR, Susie Banikarim

AXIOS FED A BOOK TO CHATGPT AND CALLED IT JOURNALISM: Alex Thompson fed Josh Shapiro’s memoir into ChatGPT and asked it to generate a “New Yorker–style review.” Banikarim was unimpressed. She speculates it may be a plug for Axios’s expanded OpenAI partnership, announced this week. … QUOTE (Banikarim): “The whole thing reads as lazy and uninspired. It’s hard to imagine who this is for.” … TAKEAWAY: Axios is experimenting with AI. CJR is experimenting with calling it out.

The Ankler, Richard Rushfield

DISNEY’S D’AMARO CORONATION OLYMPICS: Rushfield awarded medals in what he called a “week of gold-medal butt-kissing” — cataloguing the trades’ fawning coverage of Disney’s new CEO by category: “Double Luge” (insisting Dana Walden also won), “Ski Jump” (Josh is actually very creative!), “Speed Skating” (he exudes Americana!). … QUOTE (Rushfield): “Congratulations, Kristina Schake, chief communications officer at The Walt Disney Company. You earned every penny of your annual $6.43 million salary this week.” … TAKEAWAY: The trades fawned. Rushfield kept score.

Breaker, Lachlan Cartwright

🚨 SCOOP — JOANNA STERN LEAVING WSJ FOR HER OWN THING: The longtime tech columnist is exiting after more than a decade to build her own consumer-tech media company, hosted on beehiiv. WSJ editor Emma Tucker said she was “sad to see her go” but that the Journal was “delighted that she’ll continue to contribute.” … QUOTE (Tucker): “We wish her the very best as she heads off on a fresh new adventure.” … TAKEAWAY: Another star journalist bets on independence over institution.

Tubefilter

BILL SIMMONS DUNKS ON YOUTUBE: The Ringer founder, whose Netflix deal explicitly excludes YouTube, isn’t hiding his disdain for the platform. Simmons told THR that YouTube has “kind of this attitude, like, ‘You’re lucky to be on YouTube,’ which congrats to them, but I’m not sure how long that’s sustainable.” Notable context: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos recently reversed his own dismissive stance, now saying YouTube is “setting the standard for modern television.” … QUOTE (Simmons): “With YouTube, you’re trading off something.” … TAKEAWAY: Easy to dunk on YouTube when Netflix is cutting the checks.

Status, Oliver Darcy

TUCKER CARLSON BOOK FLOPPED: “Hated By All the Right People,” authored by Jason Zengerle, sold only 928 copies in its debut week, per Bookscan. The book currently ranks 10,746 on Amazon’s Bestseller list. … TAKEAWAY: Tucker doesn’t move units like he used to.

Feed Me, Emily Sundberg

RON CHARLES JOINS SUBSTACK: The longtime Washington Post books editor — 20 years at the paper — is the latest journalist to leave legacy media for the newsletter platform. Sundberg notes there’s “a really important conversation happening” about what legal and insurance support Substack actually offers. …TAKEAWAY: The Post’s books section was eliminated this week. Ron Charles saw it coming.

SHOWBIZ

Page Six Hollywood, Ian Mohr

LSD SPRAY IS THE NEW INDUSTRY MICRODOSE: “Unicorn Spray” — $200/bottle aerosolized LSD — is being passed at Hollywood parties. A top agent told Mohr they attended a party hosted by an A-list comedian’s company, where waiters offered spritz bottles at the entrance. MDMA + psilocybin combo gummies are also circulating among “in-the-know parents in Hancock Park and Larchmont Village.” … QUOTE (source): “It’s a kind of a mood vibe thing — it’s not intended to trip balls.” … TAKEAWAY: Farm-to-table drugs have gone molecular gastronomy.

The Ankler, Katey Rich

OSCAR DIRTY TRICKS HAVE MOVED TO SOCIAL MEDIA: The California Post launched with a splashy Tatiana Siegel story on the Safdie brothers — and everyone assumed a rival Oscar campaign was behind it. Rich argues that’s outdated thinking. Last year’s scandals all started online: Karla Sofía Gascón’s old tweets, The Brutalist AI debate, Anora unionizing scuttlebutt. … QUOTE (California Post statement): “When you cannot dispute a single fact in the reporting, the only option left is to attack the intentions of the reporter.” … TAKEAWAY: Nobody knows who’s running the oppo machine now. That’s the point.

The Ankler, Sean McNulty

YOUTUBE’S AD REVENUE NOW EXCEEDS ALL HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS COMBINED: YouTube’s 2025 ad revenue hit $40.4 billion — more than Paramount, NBCU, WBD, and Fox combined. Google made more profit in Q4 ($34B) than Paramount Sky will make in revenue all year. Netflix, by comparison, made just $1.5B in ad revenue — 4% of YouTube’s haul. … QUOTE (McNulty on Anthropic’s Super Bowl ad mocking ChatGPT): “I’ll see ya on the ANTHROPIC ad tier in 2030.” … TAKEAWAY: YouTube won the streaming wars. Everyone else is fighting for second.

👀 What Got Missed? 👀

The newsletters agreed this week: Jeff Bezos is the villain. But nobody asked the harder question — was the billionaire savior model ever going to work?

We spent a decade pretending that the right rich guy with the right intentions could rescue journalism. Bezos failed. Soon-Shiong failed. Chris Hughes failed. Marc Benioff turned Time into a “frenetic activations brand.” The scoreboard is in, and the record isn’t good.

Brian Morrissey’s billionaire ranking was useful — John Henry (Boston Globe) and Laurene Powell-Jobs (The Atlantic) are doing it right. But even he didn’t fully interrogate the premise. Maybe the takeaway isn’t that Bezos is uniquely bad. Maybe it’s that we were naive to think any of them would be different. The incentives of billionaire ownership — ego, access, regulatory leverage, boredom — don’t align with the incentives of journalism. They never did.

The chattering class reached a rare consensus this week. That consensus was correct. But it stopped one step short of the harder conclusion: The savior isn’t coming. He was never coming.

🏆 Newsletter of the Day 🏆

The Rebooting, Brian Morrissey — For the line everyone will remember. “Say what you want about Elon Musk, he’d have taken his sleeping bag out a while ago.” The billionaire scorecard, the brand damage frame, the refusal to let Bezos hide behind proximate causes — Morrissey gave the Bezos pile-on its sharpest edge.

The Bottom Line

The Bezos and Guthrie stories aren’t about the same thing. But they share a common thread: What happens when media incentives work against the people the media is supposed to serve?

Ashleigh Banfield wanted clicks. She got them — by naming a “suspect” the sheriff says doesn’t exist, while a family begged for help finding their mother. Jeff Bezos wanted… what, exactly? Gravitas? A hedge against regulatory scrutiny? Whatever it was, he got bored, and now 300 journalists are out of work.

Jake Tapper asked the right question: “What is the real-world result of influencers pushing unverified nonsense for clicks?” The answer is the same whether you’re talking about a missing persons case or a dying newspaper: the people who need the truth don’t get it. The people who could provide it are chasing something else.

Meanwhile, in Hancock Park, someone is microdosing LSD from a spritz bottle before school pickup. Movie studios have weaponized social media to win awards, because of course they are. And Seymour Hersh is reminding us he told Don Graham so.

The old institutions are collapsing. The new ones are weird. That’s where we are.

