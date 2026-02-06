‘It’s Pathetic!’ Pro-Trump Podcaster Rips Administration, Fumes At Lack of Action On Epstein Files

Pro-MAGA podcaster Shawn Ryan put the GOP and the Trump administration on blast this week while condemning the lack of concrete action taken to find justice for the victims of sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

“Man, it’s been a hell of a week already. I haven’t even got to talk about this yet because of all the other stuff that’s been going on, but… Epstein file stuff. Whoa. Is it even real? Unfortunately, probably so. And that’s why we continue to fight to get the rest of this stuff out,” began Ryan, a former Navy SEAL turned popular podcaster.

“But man, the stuff that’s out… I mean, so many powerful people that maybe some of us respected. And then a lot of people that all of us knew were evil, disgusting human beings. But there were a lot of surprises in there, and it was a lot more horrific than I think any of us could have imagined. And what does it all mean? What is it proven? I don’t know. I don’t even know what’s real yet because it’s so bad. It’s so disgusting. It’s just so appalling—out of this world—that it made… And it’s everywhere. It’s everywhere you look. Everybody’s talking about it,” he continued, adding:

It’s all over the internet. I mean, and that’s more specifically what I’m talking about—it’s all over the internet—and it almost makes you wonder if it’s some type of algorithm cage. I’m talking about myself, actually. That’s… At first I was like, am I in some type of an algorithm cage? Am I the only one being fed this? Or me and my team, the only ones being fed this? Because it makes you wonder if you’re getting tricked into calling out false accusations that maybe nobody else saw because they can do that shit. They can trap you in an algorithm cage and feed you what they want, and everybody around you. Now, I don’t think that’s what’s happening. I’m just saying it’s a possibility because it would discredit you. I think it’s all real. I think we all knew it was gonna be horrific, and we don’t even know the half of it, but it is worse than we were all expecting.

Ryan, who has previously said he voted for Trump, then pivoted to address the Trump administration, “But I’ll tell you one thing that it has proved: watching the administration dodge it and try to hurry it up and move along. I just saw today they don’t think we should—the American people should be talking about this anymore. Well, I got news for you. The American people are the ones that voted you in. We’re the ones who voted you, and we told you what we wanted before your ass got in there. And you’re not doing it. None of these people that we elected… it’s pathetic!”

Tomorrow at 9AM CST, I’ll be going live with Ro Khanna for a special conversation diving into current events and the latest developments surrounding the Epstein files. This will mark the first ever live recorded episode of The Shawn Ryan Show, streamed exclusively on Patreon.… pic.twitter.com/oWaDsJLsg5 — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 5, 2026

He concluded:

And so what it shows is a two-tier justice system, just like we all suspected and we’ve been talking about for years—the two-tier justice system. Why would you not investigate every single son of a bitch that went to that island? Doesn’t mean they’re all guilty—doesn’t mean that at all—but it at least calls for some type of investigation, not just sweeping the shit under the rug like they always do, and they always have done. They bat this shit around. They get people all fired up. And then there’s no justice. I’ll tell you what though, there sure as hell would be if it would have been me and you. But nope, the political elites answer to no one, no one. That’s how it goes. That’s how it’s been for a long, long time. Unbelievable. You know, I don’t even see… I don’t even see right or left, Republican, Democrat, black, white. I don’t see any of that shit anymore. I see good, and I see a whole lot of evil. And those are the two categories that we need to be concerned about. Good and evil. That doesn’t mean you hate everybody that you disagree with. That doesn’t… It does… It just—it’s good and evil. So anyways… There’s a lot to uncover, there’s a lot to talk about, and Friday I’m having Ro Khanna back on to dig back into the Epstein files, what this means, what we can expect in the future. And it will also be the first episode that we stream live. We’re gonna do it on Patreon. Be Friday, 8 a.m. I hope to see you there. It’s going to be a good talk, an important talk.

Watch the full clip above.

