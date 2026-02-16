Meghan McCain Blasts Conservatives Over Their Messaging on Women and Motherhood: ‘So Harsh’

Conservative commentator Meghan McCain urged caution over conservative messaging surrounding motherhood and what it means to be a woman.

McCain’s recent X post comes as conservative women flock to social media to rave about motherhood as being the greatest joy in their lives. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Former DOGE communications staffer Katie Miller, and Second Lady Usha Vance have all announced they’re expecting, in what Fox News Digital called the White House “baby boom.”

“I am obviously a huge proponent of having children but one thing that really bothers me about conservative messaging on this is there are so many women who want to become mothers and can’t or – just haven’t found the right person,” McCain posted to X. “Also some women don’t want children and it’s ok.”

The mother of three continued:

We should be welcoming of all kinds of women and voters. I find this messaging just so harsh and I know others do too because they privately message me about it because I’ve shared my journey with miscarriages publicly. So many women are feeling so much shame and I hate it. I just don’t get what we’re doing here and would be cool if we focused on a broader idea and more nuanced image of a conservative woman.

One of the loudest voices on the subject of motherhood is Katie Miller, who’s expecting her fourth child with senior White House aide Stephen Miller.

Miller responded rather flippantly over the weekend to a journalist claiming “Most 25-year-olds can’t afford egg freezing. Many 35-year-olds can’t afford IVF. Make these tools affordable + offer universal paid leave and universal childcare. Give women more options instead of complaining about whichever path they didn’t take on a very difficult road.”

“Sex is free,” Miller wrote, ignoring the fact that some women require medical intervention to get pregnant.

Outkick’s Riley Gaines posted a video to her feed, writing, “The things I cared very deeply about” before having her first child, “I just don’t care as much about now.”

Karoline Leavitt retweeted a video of a crying woman holding a baby, writing, “There is no greater joy in life than the joy that comes from being a mother. All young women should be told this!”

After her husband’s tragic death, mother of two Erika Kirk told Megyn Kelly, “We wanted to have four. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered… That would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe. Now when I see young couples I tell them ‘please don’t put it off.'”

When he was alive, Charlie Kirk repeatedly told young women at his Turning Point USA events that they should forego college for marriage. If they did go to college, Kirk said young women should get an “MRS” degree.

“And just be clear that’s why you’re going to college, right?” Kirk told the audience at a Young Women’s Leadership Conference. “Don’t lie to yourself, like, ‘Agh, I’m going, I’m studying sociology.’ No you’re not, we know why you’re here. And that’s OK, actually! That’s a really good reason to go to college, actually.”

