Pro-Trump Radio Host Calls Spike Lee a ‘Little P*ssy’ in Wild Rant About Director’s Pro-Palestine Outfit
New York City radio host Sid Rosenberg absolutely shredded Spike Lee for wearing a pro-Palestine outfit to the NBA All-Star Game, calling the director a “little p*ssy” and “little b*tch” who deserved a pummeling for his choice of garb.
Rosenberg went off on Lee on Monday, one day after he was seen wearing a black-and-white keffiyeh-patterned sweater at the All-Star Game in LA. Lee also had the green-white-black-red Palestine flag on the middle of his hoodie and was carrying a purse that had several Palestine flags across the strap.
The host said he was a “die hard” Knicks fan like Lee, but did not bother watching the All-Star game Sunday. Still, he saw pictures of Lee’s outfit and was disgusted by it.
“I do want to point out what a scumbag Spike Lee is,” Rosenberg said. “I would go to a Knick game now and I’m not going to encourage any violence — but somebody would probably have to stop me from running up to Spike Lee and just knocking his ass out. Yeah, I said it.
He scoffed a moment later, “This little pussy Spike Lee shows up to the NBA All-Star game… wearing this pro-Palestine outfit.”
Rosenberg ripped Lee on his WABC 770 AM show, Sid & Friends in the Morning. He asked show contributor and station news director Noam Laden why Lee would decide to wear such a provocative outfit to the game.
“I guess he’s angry that an Israeli made it [into] the All-Star game,” Laden said.
He was referring to Portland Trailblazers wing Deni Avdija, who became the first Israeli to earn the honor on Sunday. Laden added the game was a “strange” place for Lee to protest anything regarding Israel and Gaza.
“It’s not strange, it’s hateful,” Rosenberg said. “Spike Lee is a little b*tch. He doesn’t like white people, he doesn’t like Jews.”
Rosenberg is usually more focused on local and national politics than sports, and he has been an unabashed supporter of President Donald Trump.
You can watch a slice of his rant against Lee in the video above, or you can hear the full version by listening to his Monday episode; the Lee segment starts at the 24 minute mark.
