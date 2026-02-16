Pro-Trump Radio Host Calls Spike Lee a ‘Little P*ssy’ in Wild Rant About Director’s Pro-Palestine Outfit

New York City radio host Sid Rosenberg absolutely shredded Spike Lee for wearing a pro-Palestine outfit to the NBA All-Star Game, calling the director a “little p*ssy” and “little b*tch” who deserved a pummeling for his choice of garb.

Rosenberg went off on Lee on Monday, one day after he was seen wearing a black-and-white keffiyeh-patterned sweater at the All-Star Game in LA. Lee also had the green-white-black-red Palestine flag on the middle of his hoodie and was carrying a purse that had several Palestine flags across the strap.

The host said he was a “die hard” Knicks fan like Lee, but did not bother watching the All-Star game Sunday. Still, he saw pictures of Lee’s outfit and was disgusted by it.

“I do want to point out what a scumbag Spike Lee is,” Rosenberg said. “I would go to a Knick game now and I’m not going to encourage any violence — but somebody would probably have to stop me from running up to Spike Lee and just knocking his ass out. Yeah, I said it.

He scoffed a moment later, “This little pussy Spike Lee shows up to the NBA All-Star game… wearing this pro-Palestine outfit.”

Rosenberg ripped Lee on his WABC 770 AM show, Sid & Friends in the Morning. He asked show contributor and station news director Noam Laden why Lee would decide to wear such a provocative outfit to the game.

“I guess he’s angry that an Israeli made it [into] the All-Star game,” Laden said.

He was referring to Portland Trailblazers wing Deni Avdija, who became the first Israeli to earn the honor on Sunday. Laden added the game was a “strange” place for Lee to protest anything regarding Israel and Gaza.

“It’s not strange, it’s hateful,” Rosenberg said. “Spike Lee is a little b*tch. He doesn’t like white people, he doesn’t like Jews.”

Spike Lee showed up to a NBA game in a pro Palestine outfit… Photo Credit: @JonnyRoot_ pic.twitter.com/TVSl4JmmQe — TalkRadio 77 WABC (@77WABCradio) February 16, 2026

Rosenberg is usually more focused on local and national politics than sports, and he has been an unabashed supporter of President Donald Trump.

You can watch a slice of his rant against Lee in the video above, or you can hear the full version by listening to his Monday episode; the Lee segment starts at the 24 minute mark.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!