Melania Trump Tells Fox News Her Husband Is a ‘Unifier’

First Lady Melania Trump referred to her husband as a “unifier” on Wednesday, claiming the president’s critics “need to come on the same page” with President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Melania joined Fox News’ The Five to discuss the upcoming film Melania– a documentary following the first lady in the days before her husband’s second inauguration. Co-host Jessica Tarlov asked Melania about a moment in the film’s trailer, which played on air before the interview began.

“The president is standing there and gets asked, you know, ‘What will your legacy be? What’s your focus for the second term?'” said Tarlov. “And he says, ‘I want to be remembered as a peacemaker,’ and you added, ‘And unifier.'”

When asked to elaborate on the moment, the first lady repeated her claim that her husband was a “unifier,” telling the group– in language commonly used by Trump himself– that the president had “stopped many wars.”

“I think he is a unifier. He is a unifier, not just here in the United States but around the world,” she said. “He stopped many wars.”

Melania conceded that the president faced “a lot of opposition” but said those who pushed back against her husband misunderstood his agenda.

“Here in the United States, it’s a lot of opposition, and that’s the problem, right?” she said. “So, the people not agreeing with everything what he does. And, you know, they just need to come on the same page and see that he wants to make America only safer and better.”

Melania is set to open in about 1,400 theaters on Jan. 30, with advance ticket sales and surveys projecting about $5 million in sales. Amazon MGM Studios sank a whopping $75 million into the project, giving director Brett Ratner and his team a $40 million production budget.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett and data reporter Harry Enten poked fun at the film’s potential revenue on Wednesday, joking that signs don’t point to a strong showing — “even if Trump or somebody goes in and buys a whole lot of tickets.”

