Fox’s Brit Hume Says Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Has ‘Hit Its Political Limits,’ Cites Brutal Poll

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume reacted to a brutal poll showing that a majority of voters believe the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has been “too aggressive.”

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has pursued a supercharged anti-immigration regime that has involved thousands of federal agents across the country. In recent weeks, about 3,000 agents from Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been deployed to Minnesota, where they have fatally shot two U.S. citizens. After the second shooting, Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino was withdrawn from the state and will reportedly be reassigned before retiring.

On Wednesday, Fox News published a poll showing that 59% of registered voters believe that ICE has been too heavy-handed in its operations. That is a 10-point increase since July of last year. Moreover, 55% said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of immigration, an issue that was once his strongest.

On Wednesday’s Special Report, Hume said the survey indicates that Trump’s deportation program has “hit its political limits”:

It suggests that while the administration was within its limits – its legal limits – in this immigration crackdown and the dragnet that’s going on, particularly out in Minnesota, it has hit its political limits. And the public’s response to what it is seeing on TV screens and reading about in publications and so forth suggests that people, they want the border closed, they want criminal illegals rounded up, but they see these scenes in the street, particularly the two killings in Minnesota and they see people who seem otherwise innocent, although they may be here illegally rounded up, they don’t like that. We have a compassionate people, and even illegal immigrants are not beyond the scope of that compassion. I think the administration is being seen as having gone too far on this, and the polls certainly suggest that.

A YouGov poll this month showed that a plurality of Americans (46%) support the abolition of ICE.

Watch above via Fox News.

