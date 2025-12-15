Meta Made $3 Billion in Revenue Through Scam Ads From China, Report Finds

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, calculated that over $3 billion of its Chinese-funded ad revenue came from scams.

Around 19% of the money generated by advertising from Chinese companies was directly tied to illegal gambling, pornography, and other banned content, according to internal Meta documents reviewed by Reuters.

Though Meta apps are banned for public use in China, the government has allowed businesses to advertise to foreign consumers on the sites. Ads from China have grown to represent over a tenth of Meta’s revenue, around $18 billion.

Meta’s own reviews show that over a quarter of its scam-related ads originated from China, leading the company to create an anti-fraud team in 2024 after staffers pushed for “significant investment to reduce growing harm.”

The team reduced fraudulent ads by about 10% in the second half of that year, until they were “asked to pause” work “as a result of an Integrity Strategy pivot and follow-up from Zuck,” referring to Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Documents obtained by Reuters do not clarify the meaning or purpose of the “pivot,” though they do show that the team was fully disbanded soon after Zuckerberg weighed in, and that Meta lifted a freeze on giving access to new Chinese ad agencies.

As of mid-2025, Chinese-funded ad revenue is made up of about 16% of scams.

The Meta team investigating Chinese fraud was always intended to be temporary, and that Zuckerberg’s input revolved around “redoubl[ing] efforts to reduce them all across the globe, including in China,” spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement to Reuters.

He also noted that “scams are spiking across the internet,” though Reuters noted that Stone’s statement “didn’t address many of the questions Reuters asked Meta about the documents, the policy discussions reflected in them, or the business decisions the company took as a result.”

Internet crime-related financial losses increased over 30% in 2024, the FBI’s Annual Internet Crime Report showed, leading to over $16 billion in stolen funds.

Meta earns around $7 billion a year from scam ads it classifies as “high risk,” while about 10% of the company’s total $16 billion dollar revenue in 2024 came from banned content.

Reuters broke the story last month, prompting U.S. Senators Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) to ask the heads of the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities and Exchange Commission to “investigate and, if appropriate, bring enforcement actions against Meta for its facilitation of and profiting from criminal investment scams, fake government benefits schemes, deepfake pornography, and other fraudulent activities.”