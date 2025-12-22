Mike Pence Poaching Heritage Foundation Staff Amid Backlash Over Anti-Semitism

Former Vice President Mike Pence is poaching top officials from conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation, as staff flee amid rising concerns about the organization’s recent controversies surrounding anti-semitism.

The former second in command to President Donald Trump told The Washington Post that the think tank’s officials are joining his group, the Advancing American Freedom, due to changing ideologies at Heritage.

“Why these people are coming our way is that Heritage and some other voices and commentators have embraced big-government populism and have been willing to tolerate antisemitism,” said Pence.

Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts faced heavy criticism in October after he defended Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Roberts’ fiery defense of Carlson was decried by many on the right, and lead to multiple resignations from within The Heritage Foundation.

Pence told The Post that the think tank he once admired is now “abandoning its principles,” citing an embrace of isolationism, lack of support for Ukraine, and a push for Robert F. Kennedy Jr as examples, among other topics.

Up to fifteen employees of the group are now set to join Pence’s Washington based organization, including officials from high up in Heritage’s ranks. Some of these hires include head of the foundation’s legal and judicial studies center John Malcolm– who will also bring seven members of his team–, head of the data analysis center Kevin Dayaratna, and director of Heritage’s economic policy studies institute Richard Stern.

“Our mission is unchanged, and our leadership is strong and decisive,” Heritage chief advancement Andy Olivastro said in a statement. “Heritage has always welcomed debate, but alignment on mission and loyalty to the institution are non-negotiable. A handful of staff chose a different path—some through disruption, others through disloyalty.”

Pence’s reported hiring decisions come just a day after Professor Josh Blackman announced his own resignation from the group, in a scathing letter directed at Roberts in which he called the president’s words surrounding Carlson “indefensible” and Blackman’s own “continued affiliation with Heritage untenable.”