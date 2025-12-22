Heritage Foundation Professor Resigns Over Think Tank’s ‘Untenable’ Position On Anti-Semitism

Professor Josh Blackman has resigned from right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation — citing president Kevin Roberts’ “unforced blunder” in refusing to condemn “the rising tide of anti-semitism on the right.”

In a scathing letter addressed to Roberts, Blackman directly called out the president’s actions as giving “aid and comfort” to anti-Jewish rhetoric.

“Your actions have made my continued affiliation with Heritage untenable,” Blackman wrote, stating that he “could not have even conceived of such an action only a few months ago.”

Roberts faced heavy criticism in October after he defended Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Roberts’ fiery defense of Carlson was decried by many on the right, and lead to multiple resignations from within The Heritage Foundation.

“Heritage came to a crashing halt after your infamous video,” Blackman wrote. “Your initial remarks were indefensible. Your apology was underwhelming. And the lack of any meaningful followup over the past three months has been telling.”

Blackman’s resignation marks the latest in a stream of figurers– both within and outside of Heritage– publicly distancing themselves from the group. His letter named the outcry surrounding Roberts’ comments as one of the reasons he was choosing to leave the organization.

“In the wake of your remarks, jurists, scholars, and advocates have made clear to me they can no longer associate with the Heritage Guide they contributed to,” he wrote, later adding that “[t]he Heritage brand, once iconic, instantly became toxic,” after Roberts’ remarks.

The former Senior Editor of the Heritage Guide to the Constitution quoted Ben Shapiro’s recent remarks at at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference on Thursday: “If Heritage Foundation wishes to retain its status as a leading thought institution in the conservative movement, it must act as ideological border control.”

Here’s the full letter: