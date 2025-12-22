Jimmy Kimmel Will Deliver ‘Fascism’ Warning in UK’s ‘Alternative’ Christmas Speech – Airing as King Addresses Nation on BBC

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will warn the UK of rising “fascism” on Christmas Day as he becomes the chosen face of Channel 4’s 2025 “alternative” speech that will air at the same time King Charles addresses the British citizens on the BBC.

While Channel 4’s press release noted Kimmel’s speech will retain a “characteristically jovial” tone, the network confirmed that the comedian’s message will be “deeply personal” as he brands 2025 a “great year” for “fascism.”

He is set to reflect directly on the moment his ABC show Jimmy Kimmel Live! briefly pulled from the air in September over a backlash linked to comments he made about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Channel 4 write that the fallout around Kimmel’s remarks sparked “widespread protest and debate” over freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

The network’s yearly Alternative Christmas Message has long served as anti-establishment counter-programming to the monarch’s annual address on the BBC, offering a platform for figures who challenge power rather than embody it.

Past contributors have included civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, and even a deepfake version of Queen Elizabeth II.