JUST IN: Mitch McConnell Freezes Up For Over Half a Minute For a Second Time While Taking to Reporters

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared confused before freezing once again in front of a gaggle of reporters Wednesday.

NBC News’ Ryan Nobles described the scene.

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again while taking questions from reporters in Covington, KY. McConnell didn’t respond to a question on re-election. He had to be told the question by an aide. He did not respond for more than 30 secs,” Nobles wrote. “At one point the aide asked the reporters for a minute.. McConnell then said ‘Ok’ and took two more questions. both of which had to be repeated to him by the aide.”

Nobles explained that the presser followed a long speech, after which McConnell had taken questions “without any trouble.”

NEW: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze again while taking questions from reporters in Covington, KY. McConnell didn't respond to a question on re-election. He had to be told the question by an aide. He did not respond for more than 30 secs. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) August 30, 2023

The incident happened while White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre was taking reporter questions in Washington. When asked about McConnell’s episode, Jean-Pierre said she hadn’t spoken to the president and didn’t know if he was aware of the situation. She then added, “Clearly, we wish him well, a speedy recovery.”

McConnell first froze up during a Capitol Hill press conference in July but was able to recover and return to the podium to finish answering questions. Earlier in the year, McConnell suffered a concussion when he fell at a D.C. hotel.

Watch the clip above via WLWT5 in Kentucky.

