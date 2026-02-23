‘Monster’: Political World Sickened by Congressman’s Texts to Staffer Who Set Herself on Fire
Sickened reactions to a damning new report about Rep. Tony Gonzales’s (R-TX) alleged affair with Regina Santos-Aviles, a former staffer who committed suicide by self-immolation last September, rolled in on Monday as the political world grappled with the tragic scandal.
In text messages obtained by 24sight News, Gonzales asked Santos-Aviles to send him “a sexy pic” and fantasized about being “On top pinning your legs.” Its report about those messages came less than a week after another former Gonzales employee who described himself as Santos-Aviles’s “best friend” told the San Antonio Express-News that Santos-Aviles had admitted the affair to him, and that she had been battling depression ever since her husband found out about the relationship, causing the congressman to “abruptly cut her off.” The staffer also produced text messages in which Santos-Aviles admitted to the affair.
Gonzales has repeatedly denied the allegations that he had an affair with Santos-Aviles and blamed the Express-News story on his primary opponent last week.
A wide variety of actors expressed their shock and disgust over the matter.
Nick Sortor, a right-wing internet personality with over a million followers on X, called Gonzales “a total creep.”
“Tony Gonzales is a monster,” declared talk radio host Kenny Webster.
“I don’t know how Gonzales is gonna ride this one out. These text messages are damning,” mused Drew Savicki.
“This is really bad,” said Dana Loesch before submitting that “Trump needs to withdraw his endorsement of Gonzales ASAP.”
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called on Gonzales to step aside.
And Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) acknowledged that the allegations against his colleague were “clearly very serious.”
But wait, there’s more:
