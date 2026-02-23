‘Monster’: Political World Sickened by Congressman’s Texts to Staffer Who Set Herself on Fire

Sickened reactions to a damning new report about Rep. Tony Gonzales’s (R-TX) alleged affair with Regina Santos-Aviles, a former staffer who committed suicide by self-immolation last September, rolled in on Monday as the political world grappled with the tragic scandal.

In text messages obtained by 24sight News, Gonzales asked Santos-Aviles to send him “a sexy pic” and fantasized about being “On top pinning your legs.” Its report about those messages came less than a week after another former Gonzales employee who described himself as Santos-Aviles’s “best friend” told the San Antonio Express-News that Santos-Aviles had admitted the affair to him, and that she had been battling depression ever since her husband found out about the relationship, causing the congressman to “abruptly cut her off.” The staffer also produced text messages in which Santos-Aviles admitted to the affair.

Gonzales has repeatedly denied the allegations that he had an affair with Santos-Aviles and blamed the Express-News story on his primary opponent last week.

A wide variety of actors expressed their shock and disgust over the matter.

Nick Sortor, a right-wing internet personality with over a million followers on X, called Gonzales “a total creep.”

🚨 BREAKING: Republicans in Congress are beginning to call for @RepTonyGonzales to RESIGN after messages were released of him pushing a female staffer for “sexy pics” and her “favorite position” before she allegedly kiIIed herself TWICE she told Gonzales he was going too far,… pic.twitter.com/dMBL5SkTru — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

Lots more texts between Tony Gonzales and now-deceased staffer Regina Aviles in this thread here 👇🏻 Pretty disturbing stuff. https://t.co/hMZlkb4Lek — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 23, 2026

“Tony Gonzales is a monster,” declared talk radio host Kenny Webster.

Tony Gonzales is a monster https://t.co/l1CNzuXsZ6 — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) February 23, 2026

“I don’t know how Gonzales is gonna ride this one out. These text messages are damning,” mused Drew Savicki.

I don't know how Gonzales is gonna ride this one out. These text messages are damning. https://t.co/6CNgCoKhhq — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) February 23, 2026

“This is really bad,” said Dana Loesch before submitting that “Trump needs to withdraw his endorsement of Gonzales ASAP.”

This is really bad. https://t.co/VV5UOhFUOa — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 23, 2026

Trump needs to withdraw his endorsement of Gonzales ASAP. https://t.co/D8ZJSFy3yF — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 23, 2026

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) called on Gonzales to step aside.

And Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) acknowledged that the allegations against his colleague were “clearly very serious.”

NEW @SpeakerJohnson on Tony Gonzales: "I think, as in every case, you have to allow the investigations to play out and all the facts to come out. I've been intellectually consistent about this. whether you're talking about Republiacans or Democrats — you have to let the system… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 23, 2026

But wait, there’s more:

The entire Texas delegation, as well as every single other Member of Congress, should be condemning a sitting Member of Congress asking for explicit photos of their staff. As a woman, this is really disgusting to see. Not to mention, it brings dishonor on the House of… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) February 23, 2026

Every member of Congress should be pressing publicly for @TonyGonzales4TX resignation – this is workplace harassment – you promote what you permit and if his colleagues don’t speak out right now – they are condoning this conduct. https://t.co/44xzeu6ToK — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) February 23, 2026

These texts are disgusting. The question is, will Tony finally admit he’s been lying this whole time? Or will he double down even though there is now undeniable proof? https://t.co/kT5ycDrG2f — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) February 23, 2026

Tony's voting record is bad enough for him to lose the Brandon Herrera in this election, but these text messages prove that he is also human garbage and unfit to lead anyone including his own family. He needs to resign and a full investigation needs to take place into the death… https://t.co/4fsEqYGhqU — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) February 23, 2026

Tony Gonzales obviously destroyed this women’s life by abusing his position of power and pursuing an affair. IN FACT, he made this vibrant women suicidal to the point of self immolation. Can you imagine the type of evil she was exposed to? I know of a Man who drove a… https://t.co/FH2TRWvOaJ — Merissa Hansen (@merissahansen17) February 23, 2026

This woman set herself on fire in her own backyard. Tony Gonzales has denied all of this. President Trump hasn’t taken his endorsement back. https://t.co/4RJaKeFWcR — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) February 23, 2026

This is why romantic relationships btw members and their aides are banned on the Hill. There is a power dynamic that doesn't allow the woman to easily say no. And even if she tries, the boss who pays her salary can continue to pressure Remember: Capitol Hill has no version of… https://t.co/iakpkjsUto — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) February 23, 2026

Tony Gonzales is truly humiliating himself and disgracing his district’s Congressional

Seat. It’s time to step down from public office and move on. https://t.co/hSC7AWZG17 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) February 23, 2026

