Laura Loomer GOES OFF on ‘Vile Jew hater’ Tucker Carlson Being at the White House — Yet Again

Trump ally and MAGA influencer Laura Loomer fumed at Tucker Carlson being at the White House on Monday following his highly contentious interview with Trump’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee.

Loomer shared a post from PunchBowl’s Jake Sherman and accused Carlson of betraying the Trump White House’s request not to publicize his meeting there today. “Spotted at the White House: Tucker Carlson,” wrote Sherman on X.

“I know for a fact Tucker Carlson leaked this to @jakesherman,” Loomer replied to the post, adding:

Tucker was told by the White House to not tell anyone he was coming to the White House today, where he has also been told “no pictures”. We will see if he disrespects them again by forcibly taking a photo. Just total disrespect to President Trump. @WhiteHouse needs to stop allowing this vile Jew hater to step foot in the President’s home. Tucker leaked his meeting. He called Trump yesterday and begged him for a meeting to “explain himself.”

Sherman later replied to Loomer, “I haven’t spoken to Tucker Carlson since I was an intern on Crossfire my freshman year of college 22 years ago! and even then, i dont think i [sic] said more than hello.” Carlson also sparked Loomer’s ire back in January when he was at the White House for a roundtable to discuss Venezuela’s oil, after long opposing Trump’s interventionist foreign policy.

Loomer and Carlson have found themselves on opposite sides of the GOP’s ongoing internal battle over rising anti-Semitism and isolation in the party, and the willingness to embrace the likes of white supremacist Nick Fuentes – whom Carlson platformed. Loomer has taken it upon herself during Trump’s second term to purge officials and aides she deems not sufficiently loyal to Trump, who has made firing decisions based on her recommendations.

Carlson apologized over the weekend for falsely claiming that Israel’s President Isaac Herzog had been on Jeffrey Epstein’s “pedo island.” “There is nothing worse than impugning the reputation of an innocent man,” Carlson said. “So I just want to say clearly I’m sorry to imply that I knew something I didn’t know — of course I didn’t know that Isaac Herzog was on that island. I was referring to that email and the protest against him. But I don’t know that, and I didn’t mean to suggest that I do know that.”

Carlson made the comment during his sitdown with Huckabee, which aired last week. Carlson published the interview with an introduction lambasting Huckabee and accusing him of acting like someone unable to speak freely and of putting Israel’s interests ahead of the U.S.

Huckabee, who sparked controversy during the interview by suggesting Israel has a Biblical claim to large swaths of the Middle East, blasted Carlson online.

“When I sat down with Tucker Carlson on Wednesday, I was expecting a thoughtful conversation and that he would ask questions and give me the opportunity to actually respond–just like he did with the little Nazi sympathizer Nick Fuentes or the guy who thought Hitler was the good guy and Churchill the bad guy. What I wasn’t anticipating was a lengthy series of questions where he seemed to be insinuating that the Jews of today aren’t really same people as the Jews of the Bible,” he wrote to begin a lengthy post on the topic.

