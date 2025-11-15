Motorcycle Officer Critically Injured While Escorting JD Vance Motorcade

Two Tennessee officials escorting Vice President J.D. Vance’s motorcade to a fundraiser were hospitalized after crashing into each other Friday night.

It happened at the East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville, a city in eastern Tennessee.

Maryville motorcycle officer Justin Brown was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition, while a trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol was also hospitalized for evaluation.

“We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers,” said Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp.

“Crisp said a group of people on the scene immediately rendered aid and played a critical role in saving Brown’s life,” according to WVLT-8.

“To those individuals whose quick response saved FTO Brown’s life last night, we could never thank you enough. You are true heroes,” Crisp said.

Brown was taken into surgery Saturday morning, Crisp said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Local television news station WTVF in Nashville said Vance’s motorcade was heading to a Republican National Committee fundraiser at the Blackberry Farm Resort in Walland, TN.

Neither the vice president nor anyone else traveling with him were affected by the crash, Katherine Pierce, resident agent in charge at the Secret Service’s Knoxville Resident Office, told The New York Times.

Vance’s press secretary declined to respond to The Times’s requests.

Watch the clip above via WTVF, Nashville.