CNN’s Scott Jennings — making a rare appearance on ABC — argued Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went “off the deep end” after being spurned by President Donald Trump.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week to promote his new book, Jennings was asked by anchor Jonathan Karl to weigh in on the burgeoning split in MAGA-world.

“The, kind of, divide in MAGA,” Karl said. “Which is a relatively new phenomenon — I mean, there was always a little bit there, but …if I were to say what the most surprising story [of the year] was, I would say Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes not just a Trump critic, but a—”

Jennings cut him off.

“MTG becomes a lib!” Jennings said.

The CNN contributor went on to swipe at Greene — arguing that her feud with the president was personal rather than ideological.

“She got a little bent out of shape because the president wouldn’t support her for a statewide office in Georgia — which she was going to lose if she had gotten into it, by the way,” Jennings said. “And so she goes off the deep end.”

Jennings went on to downplay the notion that there are cracks within MAGA.

“Look, I don’t think these divisions and all this fraying are as big a deal as some people make it out to be,” Jennings said. “Trump is still extraordinarily popular among Republicans. He’s the strongest party boss in the modern era. And he can get his allies in Congress to do most anything he wants them to do — which is why I think in the coming year they really ought to spend some time trying to codify … his executive orders and some of the other initiatives that he’s had, really try to make it stick and really fight it out. Because I think a lot of the things he did would actually be pretty popular political debates to have.”

Watch above, via ABC.