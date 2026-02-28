Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu addressed the Iranian people in a video statement Saturday, calling for regime change in the Islamic state.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity because soon there’s going to be a moment that you’ll have to go to the streets to complete this act and to topple this regime this help that you were wishing for helped as arrived,” Netanyahu said.

“And this is the time to go together for this mission. Citizens of Iran…all of you. It’s your time to unite and to topple this regime.”

Netanyahu then shifted his message to Israeli citizens.

The citizens of Israel: All through the Gaza war, I took strength from your resilience. You didn’t fall for desperation. You stood right and rising. You give back up to the government and to me to lead this war. This is how people should behave in the next few days. We should stand together with this resilience and following the instructions of the front. There is a symbolic this is the 11th of adar the Jewish calendar. Trumpeldor fell in the Tel Hai battle. His bravery is remembered in his memorial, there is a lion statue. I visited her many times and I looked at it and I saw you. This is how I see us in the help of God. The roaring lion of our pilots, of our citizens, has been heard in the entire world the whole world knows the people of Israel are alive.

Early Saturday morning President Donald Trump announced from Mar-a-Lago that the U.S. had joined Israeli forces in striking Iran.

“Our objective is to defend the the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people,” Trump said before calling on the Iranian people to “take over” their government once U.S. and Israeli forces conclude operations.

This is a developing story and has updated.

