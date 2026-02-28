<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former President Joe Biden taunted President Donald Trump over jobs and the economy, comparing their jobs records and declaring “I handed Trump the strongest economy in the world!”

At 2:30 AM Saturday, Trump posted an announcement that the United States was in the process of attacking Iran in a video message from Mar-a-lago, attacks that would dominate the news Saturday.

Hours before the attacks, Biden gave a speech to the South Carolina Democratic Party to commemorate the anniversary of his win in the state’s pivotal primary in 2020.

AP reporter Meg Kinnard spotted Biden on her own commercial flight to SC and filed a report on the trip:

In one portion of the speech, Biden roasted Trump over his lengthy State of the Union speech, and criticized him for not saying a word about the Epstein survivors or the victims of ICE operations or the racist post he deleted but defended.

But elsewhere in the address, he roasted Trump over their respective job creation numbers:

FORMER PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: When I was President, we created over 16 million jobs in America. We’re the lowest average unemployment rate in 50 years. In fact, just my last year as President of the United States in 2024, we’ve created, just the last year, 2.2 million additional jobs. You know how many jobs Trump’s created in his first year as president here? 185,000 jobs. Of course, it shouldn’t be a surprise. Trump’s the only president other than Herbert Hoover who had fewer jobs when he left office than when he came into office. That’s a fact. … The day I left office, border crossings in the United States were lower than the day that I entered an office inherited from Trump. He is–, I won’t say it. (LAUGHTER). That’s just a fact. On the day I left office, I handed Trump the strongest economy in the world! In the world! That’s not hyperbole, that is a fact! America’s meeting our responsibility to leave our children a better planet. Our allies knew they could trust us.

Watch above via South Carolina Democrats.

