Bernie Sanders Reportedly Set to Swear In Fellow Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is reportedly set to swear in fellow democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani (D) when the 34-year-old officially becomes New York City’s mayor on Jan. 1.

The Hill reported that “a person familiar with the plan” confirmed Mamdani chose the ideologically-compatible Sanders, who endorsed Mamdani’s mayoral run and campaigned alongside him for the honor.

Although Sanders is a registered Independent, he identifies as a democratic socialist, as does Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who also supported Mamdani.

Sanders called Mamdani’s campaign “inspirational,” and referred to the former city councilman as a “visionary” leader when giving his endorsement in June.

Mamdani has called Sanders “the single most influential political figure in my life.”

Mamdani defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in last month’s general election by securing more than 50 percent of the vote. During his victory speech, Mamdani took aim at President Donald Trump, who repeatedly referred to him as a “communist lunatic” and vowed to withhold federal funds from New York City if the progressive won.

“We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants,” Mamdani said. “We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks. We will stand alongside unions and expand labor protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed.”

Surprisingly, after all of the strong words, Trump welcomed Mamdani to the Oval Office after his victory, in what some called a bizarre “lovefest,” where the two leaders vowed to work together for a better New York.

Mamdani told the press, “What I really appreciate about the president is that the meeting that we had focused not on places of disagreement, which there are many, and also focused on the shared purpose that we have in serving New Yorkers. And frankly, that is something that could transform the lives of the 8.5 million people who are currently struggling under a cost of living crisis with one in four living in poverty.”