Coleman Hughes Exposes Nick Fuentes’s Insidious ‘Double Game’

Author and political commentator Coleman Hughes exposed the “double game” white supremacist Nick Fuentes has been playing in the media in recent weeks, as he makes the rounds on popular MAGA-world podcasts.

“There’s not one Nick Fuentes, there’s two. There’s the unfiltered Fuentes who rants directly to his followers on Rumble and can barely go five minutes without saying something heinous about Jews, blacks, Hispanics, or women,” Hughs said on his Free Press show, Conversations with Coleman.

Hughes then showed a clip exemplary of Fuentes’s long history of bigotry:

They’re always coming up with, “No, it’s not the Jews. No, it’s not women. No, it’s not blacks. It’s actually really complicated.” No, it fucking isn’t at all. Jews are running society, women need to shut the fuck up, blacks need to be imprisoned for the most part, and we would live in paradise. It’s that simple.

“Then there is the comparatively sane character that Nick Fuentes plays on the podcast circuit. This version of Nick Fuentes is a serious Catholic. He’s clearly read lots of books. He’s earnest. He doesn’t joke or curse very much. His vision of the country has much more to do with preserving what he describes as a white suburban American way of life—think Little League baseball and hot dogs on the Fourth of July—than with a hostile, theocratic takeover of the federal government,” Hughes continued before showing a clip of Fuentes’s friendly, sanitizing sit-down with Tucker Carlson:

We don’t want to harm anybody. We don’t want to kill anybody. We don’t want to harm anybody. We just want to put America first.

“By playing this double game, Nick Fuentes ends up garnering sympathy from that wider audience while still keeping his Groyper base energized. It’s rare in the world of public intellectuals that we get such a perfect confirmation that a bad faith actor is indeed acting in bad faith. With Nick Fuentes, we don’t need to wait for the smoking gun. He says what he believes every day on Rumble, if only we would listen. All we have to do is clear away the various smoke screens that he’s thrown up to blind us to the sincerity of his dark ambitions,” he concluded.

“There’s not one Nick Fuentes. There’s two,” says @Coldxman. There’s the relatively sane character he’s played on the conservative podcast circuit—and then there’s the unfiltered Fuentes, who rants directly to his Rumble followers about Jews, Hispanics, blacks, women, etc. “We… pic.twitter.com/z46nAPNDNL — Conversations with Coleman (@ConvoswColeman) December 4, 2025

Watch the clip above via Conversations with Coleman.