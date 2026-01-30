Trump Rages at Reporter Confronting Him on $10 Billion IRS Grab: ‘You’re a Very Loud Person!’

President Donald Trump raged at ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers as she confronted him about the $10 billion he’s seeking in a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization filed suit Thursday against the IRS and the U.S. Treasury Department over partial tax returns that were leaked by a former IRS contractor.

The president took questions in the Oval Office after a signing event, and came down on Travers, who continued to pursue an answer as Trump attacked her:

ABC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KAREN TRAVERS: Mr. President, why are you suing your our own administration and the IRS? Why are you suing? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Who are you with? ABC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KAREN TRAVERS: I’m with ABC News. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You’re a loud person! Very loud! Let somebody else have a chance. ABC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KAREN TRAVERS: Can you answer the question? Why are you suing IRS? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: ABC Fake– ABC fake news! ABC NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT KAREN TRAVERS: You’re suing. Can you answer–. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Go ahead. I didn’t call on you. Go ahead, please, go ahead. Go ahead! REPORTER: Do you think you’re coming? PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: ABC, by the way, is truly one of the worst. REPORTER: Do you think the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine stand a chance without U.S. Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner there. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I think they stand a chance. We’ve been trying. I’ve ended eight wars. All of them, I thought, were going to be maybe tougher than… DANA BASH: Okay, we’re going to continue to monitor President Trump in the Oval Office. We’ll bring you news as it comes. I just want to say that what Karen Travers of ABC News was trying to ask the President was about the fact that he is suing the IRS and the Treasury Department, so– the American taxpayer, for $10 billion because part of his tax return came out in the public. So that’s what he didn’t want to answer.

