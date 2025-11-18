NEW POLL: Just 15 Percent of Americans Think Trump Didn’t Know What Jeffrey Epstein Was Up To

Just 15% of Americans believe that President Donald Trump “did not” know about the sexual abuse and trafficking his past associate Jeffrey Epstein was involved in, according to a new poll.

The findings by Morning Consult follow last week’s release of new correspondence from the disgraced financier, including a 2019 email in which Epstein wrote that Trump “spent hours at my house” and “knew about the girls,” though he claimed the president “never participated.”

Trump has long insisted he had no involvement in or knowledge of Epstein’s crimes. But the poll, conducted November 14–16 among 2,201 registered voters, suggests those denials are increasingly falling flat.

According to the poll published on Tuesday “60 percent of Americans think Trump knew what Epstein was up to,” while “just 15 percent… believe he did not.”

A striking 38 percent of voters said they believe Trump not only knew about Epstein’s sexual abuse but participated in it.

The data lands the same day the House is preparing to vote on a bipartisan measure that would force the Justice Department to release all of its files related to Epstein’s case. Even if the legislation clears the House, its fate in the Senate remains unclear. Trump, who had previously opposed the effort, announced Monday that he would sign the bill if it reaches his desk, urging House Republicans to back the measure.

Awareness of the latest developments is relatively high, with roughly three in five voters saying they had heard at least something about the newly released emails and the House’s forthcoming vote.

But the numbers underline a persistent credibility gap for Trump, one that cuts into his own base. Only 29% of Republican voters say they believe his assertion that he knew nothing about Epstein’s abuse.