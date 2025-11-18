MTG Slams Trump for Calling Her a ‘Traitor’ at Presser With Epstein Victims: ‘I Gave Him My Loyalty for Free!’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday called out President Donald Trump for branding her a “traitor” amid the latest chapter of the Jeffrey Epstein saga.

Greene has been most notable Republican to break rank and join Democrats in their push to release the files related to Epstein, the deceased sex trafficker who died in an apparent suicide in 2019.

Trump’s Justice Department, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, vowed to release the files at the start of Trump’s second term and bring justice to the victims of Epstein’s trafficking ring. Not long after that promise, however, the DOJ concluded that the rumored list of Epstein associates did not actually exist — effectively closing the case. This sparked a new wave of interest in the Epstein case, prompting Democrats and some Republicans to push for the release of the files.

After Greene joined the push, Trump called her “wacky” and a “traitor.” In a Truth Social post, he announced he was officially pulling his support of the Georgia congresswoman.

Speaking at a press conference with Epstein victims, Greene detailed her lengthy history with the president and responded to his attacks:

These women have fought the most horrific fight that no woman should have to fight, and they did it by banding together and never giving up; and that’s what we did by fighting so hard against the most powerful people in the world — even the President of the United States — in order to make this vote happen today. I was called a traitor by a man that I fought for five — no, actually six — years for, and I gave him my loyalty for free. I won my first election without his endorsement, beating eight men in a primary, and I’ve never owed him anything; but I fought for him for the policies and for America first, and he called me a traitor for standing with these women and refusing to take my name off the discharge petition. Let me tell you what a traitor is. A traitor is an American that serves foreign countries and themselves. A patriot is an American that serves the United States of America and Americans like the women standing behind me.

Watch above via CNN.