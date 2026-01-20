Trump Declares That ‘Pirating Ships’ Is the ‘Only Thing’ Somalis Are ‘Good at’ in Stunning Briefing Rant

President Donald Trump went off on Somalia on Tuesday, saying the African country is “probably the worst” in the world and only good at one thing — “pirating ships.”

The president ripped Somalia and Somalis living in the U.S. during a special guest appearance in the White House press briefing room on Tuesday. Trump was there to celebrate his first year back in office — which he started off by flashing pictures of several “criminal illegal aliens” who have been arrested by ICE.

Trump later mentioned “halting” all refugee applications from Somalia as another win for his administration.

Somalia “is a terrible, terrible place,” Trump said, before saying his administration had done a great job dealing with Somali pirates.

“The Somalians, you know what they’re good at — that’s about the only thing they’re good at — they’re good at pirating ships at sea,” he said. “Big ships.”

Trump continued ripping Somalia, as well as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who moved to the U.S. from the country in the 1990s.

He said:

It’s not a country. They don’t have government, they don’t have anything. I always hate to see this Ilhan Omar — she comes from Somalia, a backward country, probably the worst country. They say it’s the worst country in the world, if it’s a country, I don’t even think it’s a country. There’s no organization, no anything. They don’t have police, they don’t have military, they don’t have anything. They just have people running around killing each other and trying to pirate ships.

Somali has been ranked by several watchdog groups as one of the world’s most dysfunctional countries, including a 2023 report from Transparency International that ranked Somalia as the most corrupt country in the world.

Trump’s comments on Tuesday come after controversial remarks he made last month.

The president declared “I don’t want” Somalis moving to the U.S. because they’re “ripping off” in December.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said in December. “Some will say that is not ‘politically correct.’ I don’t care. Their country is no good for a reason.”

He also ripped Omar at the same time, saying she was an anti-Semite who did nothing but “complain” about America.

His criticism of Omar, Somalis, and Minnesota in general has continued over the last month, as prosecutors claimed the state was rocked by a $9 billion “industrial-scale” fraud scheme. The New York Post reported the scheme was pulled off by “dozens of people — the vast majority from Minnesota’s Somali community.”

Trump on Tuesday told reporters he “can’t stand” Omar.

