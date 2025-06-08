NOW: 500 U.S. Marines Are ‘Prepared to Deploy’ to LA to Protect Federal Personnel Amid Riots – U.S. Northern Command

A United States Marine Corps unit is prepared to go into L.A. on Sunday, where violence continues to unfold as protests against ICE turned to destruction of property and physical combat with police in riot gear, despite gatherings being declared unlawful and the LAPD issuing dispersal orders.

National Guard troops were deployed to the city on Sunday under the direction of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, against the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who blames the president for the violent unrest rather than those committing such acts.

On Sunday evening, U.S. Northern Command issued a statement announcing 500 active duty United States Marines have been placed on a “ready to deploy” status, potentially to provide armed protection for Federal property and personnel within L.A.

In a press release shared on social media, USNORTHCOM issued a statement on the “protection of federal property and personnel in the Los Angeles Area” which outlined both the National Guard deployment and additional measures, including the potential involvement of the active duty military.

The statement announced “approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts.”

The full text of the statement is below.

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – By direction of Secretary of Defense and in coordination with U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), approximately 2,000 California Army National Guard soldiers have been placed under federal command and control in a Title 10 status to support the protection of federal personnel and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area. As USNORTHCOM’s land component command, U.S. Army North stood up Task Force 51, with a two-star general, as the ground command and control element over the Title 10 forces. At this time, there are approximately 300 members of the California Army National Guard’s 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed at the following locations in the greater Los Angeles area: Los Angeles, Paramount, and Compton, California. Additionally, approximately 500 Marines from 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines at Twentynine Palms, California, are in a prepared to deploy status should they be necessary to augment and support the DoD’s protection of federal property and personnel efforts. USNORTHCOM will provide more information as units are identified and deployed.

