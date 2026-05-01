NY Post Totally Debunks Viral Daily Mail Story About JP Morgan Exec Turning Underling Into ‘Sex Slave’

In a Friday exclusive, the New York Post appeared to totally debunk a viral story from the Daily Mail earlier this week about a JPMorgan executive who turned a junior colleague into a “sex slave,” publishing a detailed account that casts serious doubt on the claims.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail cited explosive allegations from a since-retracted court filing brought by a plaintiff identified only as “John Doe.” The complaint accused JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini of drugging a subordinate and coercing him into sex, describing a pattern of abuse that quickly raised eyebrows across social media.

But per the Post, the man behind the lawsuit is Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan employee now working in private equity, with multiple sources telling reporter James Franey that internal findings at the bank contradict the core allegations. According to the outlet, a company investigation reviewed communications and interviewed staff but found no evidence to support the claims.

“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” a JPMorgan spokesperson told the Post. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

Hajdini also forcefully denied the accusations through her attorneys. “Lorna categorically denies the allegations. She never engaged in any inappropriate conduct with this individual of any kind and has never even been to the location where the alleged sexual assault supposedly took place,” her lawyers said to the Post in a statement.

The Post further reported that Hajdini did not supervise Rana, undermining a key claim in the lawsuit that she controlled his compensation. Sources told the paper the two worked on the same team but reported to different managers, meaning she would have had no authority over his bonus, as the claims insinuated.

As mentioned, the original court filing was later withdrawn for “corrections.”

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