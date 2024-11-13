Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Describes Liberals as ‘Domestic Enemies’ In Latest Book

President-elect Donald Trump’s nominated Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth blasted progressives and leftists as “domestic enemies” who want to turn the military into a “cartoonish circus” by imposing “woke” ideology in his latest book.

The book, called The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free, is Hegseth’s fourth and was published in June.

In it the Fox News commentator and former Army veteran rails against “political ideologues” and “Pentagon pussies” who he argues “undermined” the established “merit-based performance” metrics for recruits by pushing DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and CRT (critical race theory). This, he argues, has weakened the armed forces and is part of a wider conspiracy by “Marxists” to undermine the United States’ security.

While the post-9/11 generation of patriots spent two decades fighting enemies abroad, we allowed America’s domestic enemies at home to gobble up cultural, political, and spiritual territory. Overextended, our rear guard was exposed—and the enemy pounced. (Republicans and conservatives at home did a really shitty job holding down the home front, to say the least.) What we eventually discovered is that just like an enemy at war, the radical Left never stops moving and planning. They do not respect cease-fires, do not abide by the rules of warfare, and do not respect anything except total defeat of their enemy—and then total control. They consistently attack without regard for reciprocity or fairness. They are willing to fight by any means necessary, which includes destroying the very Constitution that cloaks their treason. The radical Left never takes a day off and uses every avenue – political, cultural, and educational – to push its agenda.

Giving chase to specific policies he argues that biological men, on average, are better suited for combat roles. While he voices respect for women’s contributions in the military, Hegseth argues that lowering physical standards to include more women could be deadly in hand-to-hand combat situations. He questions the wisdom of such adjustments, citing a need for readiness in the face of life-or-death situations.

“Facts are facts,” he writes.

The book also raises concerns about the costs associated with transgender surgeries for enlisted personnel, which Hegseth claims can take soldiers out of active duty for extended periods. This policy, he argues, allows individuals to “spend the majority of their enlistment in post-surgery recovery without ever truly serving in any capacity” – with taxpayers footing the bill.

As to how this came to be, Hegseth points the finger at the ranking personnel who served under the two most recent Democratic presidents.

Starting largely under Obama, and again under Biden, reaching that level means a willingness to blindly impose social and political goals, the Constitution be damned. These men, and women, are cowards hiding under stars. Whores to wokesters… They are willing tools, taking orders from Ivy League leftists who despise the institution they are supposed to be leading, but are instead betraying. Later, those pathetic generals retire, collect fat pensions, and sit on corporate defense boards. Cowards, then sellouts.

Hegseth repeats the “domestic enemies” charge several times throughout the book and laments that “fighting the wrong domestic enemies has signaled weakness to the real ones outside our borders” – blasting President Joe Biden and “America’s generals” for having “ceded ground – or outright defeat – on every contested battlespace with a foreign adversary.”

In another section he blasts DEI personnel as “the law, the police, the prosecutor, the judge, the jury, and executioner.” He compares those who implemented DEI to “Jodys” – military slang for a civilian who sleeps with a soldier’s wife while they’re at war.

It happened fast, while America’s best warriors were wearing camouflage and fighting halfway across the world. The Left didn’t fight the wars. They stayed home and wrecked our house. America-wreckers, all of them. These domestic extremists are the real American “Jody” — ask a veteran; they’ll tell you.

He continues later in the book:

Busy killing Islamists in shithole countries—and then betrayed by our leaders — our warriors have every reason to let America’s dynasty fade away. Leftists stole a lot from us, but we won’t let them take this. Time for round two—we won’t miss this war.

As a solution, Hegseth calls for a “frontal assault” and “counterattack” to “reclaim the military quickly” from “the Left.”

Key to that is Hegseth’s newest boss, Donald Trump, mentioned over 40 times in the book. At one point, the writer imagines a “future Trump administration” that would fight back against the DEI apparatus — in a section specifically looking at the Supreme Court’s February ruling on banning race-based admissions.

Now, in a shock appointment to those in the establishment, it is Hegseth who Trump has chosen to lead the Department of Defense on his behalf.