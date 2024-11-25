Piers Morgan Calls for The View to Be Put Out of Its ‘Misery’ in Scathing Column: ‘Pointless, Irrelevant Parody of Itself’

Piers Morgan called for The View to be put out of its “misery” and canceled in a scathing column for The New York Post that saw him call out every one of its current co-hosts and deem the show a “pointless, irrelevant parody of itself.”

“In my worst nightmares, I find myself trapped on a desert island with the hosts of ‘The View.’ And all day long, I’m subjected to them all snarling, whining, scowling, seething and cursing about the same thing: Donald Trump,” began Morgan before enumerating his fears in more detail:

“Joyless” Joy Behar, who once wore blackface to a Halloween party — and then lied about it — marches up and down the beach loudly mocking and reviling Trump as a lying, racist hypocrite. Whoopi Goldberg, who was suspended for saying the Holocaust wasn’t about race, sits by the ocean howling that Trump is a deluded, ill-informed, race-baiting imbecile. Ana Navarro, who said Trump was not elected legitimately in 2016 and spews constant bile-fueled abuse about him, resides under a palm tree, ranting that he’s a lying election denier who deploys ugly rhetoric. Alyssa Farah Griffin, who was once paid $183,000 to be Trump’s communications aide at the White House and enthusiastically sold him to America as a brilliant president, paces around seething that he’s the worst president of all time. Sunny Hostin — who cruelly and heartlessly accused Nikki Haley of crying fake tears over her husband’s deployment to war zones and called her a “hypocrite chameleon” for not using her real first name, Nimrata, despite Hostin not using her own first name, Asunción — wails to the lizards that Trump is a cruel, heartless, hypocritical charlatan. And Sara Haines, the saintly voice of compassionate, unifying sunshine who disapproves of Trump’s trash-talking but repeatedly called him a “jerk” and “jerkoff” in one episode, stands in the shade shouting, “HE’S STILL A JERK!”

“In a truly farcical gesture of brazen bias, the six hosts all trotted out in funereal black clothing because they were in mourning. And yet, ironically, it was their own professional funeral that they were almost certainly attending,” he continued. “Because ‘The View’ has become a pointless, irrelevant parody of itself that urgently needs to be put out of its — and our — misery.”

“I don’t like cancel culture — but given that the hosts of ‘The View’ have, by their own admission, worked so hard to cancel Donald Trump, it’s time they were canceled themselves,” concluded Morgan.