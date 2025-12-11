‘Down in Flames’: Trump Opponents Rejoice as GOP Gerrymander Attempt Fails in Indiana

Social media exploded with users celebrating the Indiana Senate for rejecting President Donald Trump’s attempt at redistricting before the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump sought to redraw the state’s district map that would have given Republicans more congressional seats.

In a special session on Thursday at the Indiana Statehouse, 31 state senators voted against the bill, 21 of whom were Republicans.

Right before the vote, Trump threatened Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray and his Republican colleagues.

“Anybody that votes against Redistricting, and the SUCCESS of the Republican Party in D.C., will be, I am sure, met with a MAGA Primary in the Spring,” Trump wrote. “Rod Bray and his friends won’t be in Politics for long, and I will do everything within my power to make sure that they will not hurt the Republican Party, and our Country, again.”

David French, columnist for the New York Times, posted on X, “Something is happening. One by one, Republicans are finding the courage to confront Trump. One by one, people are deciding not to be intimidated any longer.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D), who has fought against Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Chicago, wrote, “Our neighbors in Indiana have stood up to Trump’s threats and political pressure, instead choosing to do what’s right for their constituents and our democracy.” He added, “Illinois will remain vigilant against his map rigging — our efforts to respond and stop his campaign are being heard.”

Trump’s mid-decade redistricting pressure campaign began with Texas, where Republicans drew a new congressional map to add five seats for use in the midterms. Blue state California retaliated by passing Prop 50, meant to “level the playing field” by potentially adding five Democratic seats to Congress.

Nathaniel Rakich VoteBeatUS’s wrote that Indiana’s attempt at redistricting in favor of Republicans “goes down in flames.” More social media reaction:

