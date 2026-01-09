Presidential ‘Doomsday Plane’ Seen Landing at LAX, Sparking Questions
The presidential “Doomsday Plane,” a flying fortress designed to serve as an airborne command post in the event of a nuclear war, was spotted in the air on Thursday night, raising questions and some concern on social media.
The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch was seen landing at LAX on Thursday evening in a video posted by the Airline Videos X account.
The modified 747 is impervious to electromagnetic pulse attacks and has an electrical system designed to support advanced electronics and a wide variety of communications equipment, according to a fact sheet from the U.S. Air Force.
The plane, which can fly for 12 hours on a full tank of jet fuel and is capable of refueling in the air, was first deployed in 1980.
It was reportedly carrying Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and several Pentagon reporters.
The video of the Nightwatch sparked a flurry of social media posts, with many wondering if it was a sign of impending doom.
It’s not clear how many passengers was aboard the plane, but right-wing journalist L. Todd Wood, a member of the Pentagon press corps, posted photos of the aircraft on X Thursday, saying, “Boarding the Doomsday plane at Joint Base Andrews.”
In a subsequent video, Wood said he was “looking forward to spending some time with Secretary Hegseth today on the Doomsday plane.”
MAGA activist Laura Loomer and Breitbart’s Olivia Rondeau were also pictured in front of the aircraft on Thursday.
While in Los Angeles, Hegseth was seen working out with Army recruits at UCLA.
Mediaite has reached out to the Air Force for comment.
