Presidential ‘Doomsday Plane’ Seen Landing at LAX, Sparking Questions

The presidential “Doomsday Plane,” a flying fortress designed to serve as an airborne command post in the event of a nuclear war, was spotted in the air on Thursday night, raising questions and some concern on social media.

The Boeing E-4B Nightwatch was seen landing at LAX on Thursday evening in a video posted by the Airline Videos X account.

What’s believed to be the first appearance in its 51-year flying history, the Boeing 747 E-4B Nightwatch, also known as the “Doomsday Plane,” showed up at LAX during Thursday’s Airline Videos Live broadcast and will most likely be the highlight of 2026! pic.twitter.com/wvc39ypRnP — AIRLINE VIDEOS (@airlinevideos) January 9, 2026

The modified 747 is impervious to electromagnetic pulse attacks and has an electrical system designed to support advanced electronics and a wide variety of communications equipment, according to a fact sheet from the U.S. Air Force.

The plane, which can fly for 12 hours on a full tank of jet fuel and is capable of refueling in the air, was first deployed in 1980.

It was reportedly carrying Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and several Pentagon reporters.

The video of the Nightwatch sparked a flurry of social media posts, with many wondering if it was a sign of impending doom.

Things are tense during the beginning of 2026. — Richard Reeves 🇺🇸 (@rreeves5) January 9, 2026

Escape from New York was a documentary — The Dread duck Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) January 9, 2026

$372,496 per hour. That’s what the Pentagon just spent to fly a nuclear command post to Los Angeles for an “industrial tour.” The standard Cabinet jet costs $42,936/hour. They chose the Doomsday Plane instead. First time the E-4B Nightwatch has ever landed at LAX in its 51… pic.twitter.com/CX5GfnwjGj — Shanaka Anslem Perera ⚡ (@shanaka86) January 9, 2026

During this time of heightened tensions in and outside the US, the Boeing E-4B Nightwatch, also known as the the "Doomsday Plane," is on a so-called "industrial tour." Its first stop: Los Angeles with a landing at LAX. I'm told one of the two Doomsday planes will be… pic.twitter.com/Wh6N4Vbjja — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) January 9, 2026

Wait isn’t this like a war plane ? A flying pentagon ? 👀 — Bella Verita (@1BellaPrime) January 9, 2026

It’s not clear how many passengers was aboard the plane, but right-wing journalist L. Todd Wood, a member of the Pentagon press corps, posted photos of the aircraft on X Thursday, saying, “Boarding the Doomsday plane at Joint Base Andrews.”

Boarding the Doomsday plane at Joint Base Andrews pic.twitter.com/GcDMIT650K — RealLToddWood (Just call me Neo) (@RealLToddWood) January 8, 2026

In a subsequent video, Wood said he was “looking forward to spending some time with Secretary Hegseth today on the Doomsday plane.”

MAGA activist Laura Loomer and Breitbart’s Olivia Rondeau were also pictured in front of the aircraft on Thursday.

While in Los Angeles, Hegseth was seen working out with Army recruits at UCLA.

Hegseth had cameras recording him working out with recruits today at UCLA pic.twitter.com/vahh9c7lN6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 9, 2026

Mediaite has reached out to the Air Force for comment.