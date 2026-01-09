‘What a Lovely Young Man!’ Jimmy Kimmel Unearths Wild Video of Teenage Stephen Miller

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel roasted Stephen Miller on Thursday by presenting a wild video from the White House aide’s high school days in which he dressed down his fellow students.

Kimmel, who has had an ongoing feud with the Trump administration that led to his brief suspension from The Jimmy Kimmel Show!, remarked, “We even found some video of his high school days. He ran for class president in his high school, and this is a speech a child from a wealthy family actually gave his fellow students.”

“Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?” asked Miller in the video.

“What a lovely young man!” Kimmel exclaimed.

“Even for 2002, that was apparently too much, and when they tried to bring up the next speaker, all of a sudden, it was okay to resist the authorities,” he observed.

The video then showed Miller challenging the next speaker and arguing with what looked to be a resource officer while being escorted out of the gymnasium.

“And they marched him straight to the White House where he is now,” Kimmel said. “So, he’s always been like this. And you can read all about it in his new memoir, Born a Douche.”

Kimmel recently mocked Donald Trump while accepting the Critics’ Choice Award for best talk show.

“And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight,” Kimmel said.

Back in November, Trump demanded again that Kimmel be taken off the air. Trump took a victory lap in September after Kimmel’s show was temporarily suspended over Kimmel’s remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Watch the clip above via Jimmy Kimmel Live! on ABC.