Prison Guard Made Mysterious Big Deposits and Google Searches Before Epstein’s Death: DOJ

One of the guards responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein while he sat in a Manhattan jail cell Googled him just minutes before he was found dead and made mysterious cash deposits in the days leading up to his death, according to new documents released by the Department of Justice.

The DOJ released additional files pertaining to Epstein on Thursday night that included information about Tova Noel, one of two Metropolitan Correctional Center workers charged with keeping an eye on Epstein before he stood trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The New York Post reported Saturday that an FBI record of Noel’s internet search history from Aug. 10, 2019, showed she googled “latest on Epstein in jail” at 5:42 a.m. and then again at 5:52 a.m. Noel’s colleague, Michael Thomas, found the disgraced billionaire dead by hanging at 6:30 that morning.

Noel denied googling Epstein in her sworn statement to the DOJ in 2021.

Journalist Michael Tracey appeared to suggest that the Google searches weren’t particularly unusual, writing, “Right before the supposedly suspicious search for the latest info on Epstein, the guard was searching for info on another federal inmate held at the same Manhattan jail facility — ‘KENYATTA TAISTE’ — and then right after, searched for info on another inmate at the facility — ‘omar amanat.’ Then she searched for ‘law enforcement discounts.'”

Tracey added, “Sorry to spoil your tabloid fun, though.”

Look at the totality of the guard's Google searches in this timeframe. Right before the supposedly suspicious search for the latest info on Epstein, the guard was searching for info on another federal inmate held at the same Manhattan jail facility — "KENYATTA TAISTE" — and… https://t.co/RaCzZsQHB5 pic.twitter.com/QrxG8h5bj1 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 7, 2026

“Earlier that shift, Noel, 37, shopped for furniture online and snoozed on the job instead of making the mandated checks on Epstein every 30 minutes, while Thomas perused motorcycles, prosecutors said,” according to The Post.

Both Noel and Thomas were fired after being accused of falsifying records to show they checked on Epstein throughout the night before his death. Criminal charges against the two were later dropped.

The files also showed that Tova made a mysterious $5,000 cash deposit 10 days before Epstein’s death, which has since been ruled a suicide.

In addition, the Miami Herald reporter who originally broke the Epstein story that led to his 2008 guilty plea to state-level prostitution, wrote on X, “Adding: there are also a lot of monthly ‘Quick Zelle’ cash payments to this woman’s bank account during this time span.”

Adding: there are also a lot of monthly "Quick Zelle" cash payments to this woman's bank account during this time span. https://t.co/jUSoQppRWO — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 7, 2026

The Post noted that Noel’s bank records from Dec. 2018 showed “seven cash deposits totaling $11,880.”

Also in the files, an internal FBI briefing surmised that Noel “was likely the mysterious orange shape spotted in a blurry surveillance video near Epstein’s cell around 10:40 p.m. that night,” The Post reported.

“At approximately 10:40 pm, a correctional officer, believed to be Tova Noel, carried linen or inmate clothing up to the L-Tier, last time any correctional officer approached the only entrance to the SHU tier,” the briefing said. The entry raised interest since Epstein was found with “strips of orange cloth,” according to The Post.

Included in Thursday’ night’s document dump were disturbing allegations that President Donald Trump struck a young teenager after she “bit the sh*t out of” his penis in an assault facilitated by Jeffrey Epstein. Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

