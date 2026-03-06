READ: Stunning FBI Doc Claims Trump Assaulted Teen Girl After She ‘Bit the Sh*t Out of’ His Penis

A newly-released FBI document details disturbing allegations that President Donald Trump struck a teen girl after she “bit the sh*t out of” his penis in an assault facilitated by Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump and his administration have pushed back on revelations and redactions from the latest release of Epstein files documents, including multiple claims of sexual misconduct against Trump in FBI documents. But pages and pages of files involving Trump were initially removed, including a horrifying assault accusation on a then-13 or 14-year-old.

On Thursday night, the Department of Justice released at least some of those files, and they are harrowing. An FBI interview that took place on August 7, 2019, describes a woman who claimed that Epstein brought her to meet Trump “when she was between 13 to 15 years old.”

The interview contains horrifying details, including the alleged assault and its aftermath:

[NAME REDACTED] recalled at least one incident in which EPSTEIN took her off of the Island when she was between 13 to 15 years old. He drove her and/or flew her to either New York or New Jersey. She was, “introduced to someone with money, money… It was Donald Trump.” [NAME REDACTED] and EPSTEIN were with others, to include TRUMP, in a very tall building with huge rooms. TRUMP did not like [NAME REDACTED], “from the get-go, he didn’t like that I was a boy-girl” (referencing a tomboy). [NAME REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room. TRUMP mentioned something to the effect of, “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be.” TRUMP unzipped his pants and put head, “down to his penis”. [NAME REDACTED], “bit the shit out of it.” TRUMP struck [NAME REDACTED] and said words to the effect of, “get this little bitch the hell out of here.” [NAME REDACTED] advised she bit TRUMP’s penis because he disgusted her. “He had money, it reeked off of him.” At that point, people reentered the room no further information provided). [NAME REDACTED] recalled a blond beautiful woman [NAME REDACTED] got the feeling the relationship between EPSTEIN and TRUMP included a certain amount of jealousy. She thought TRUMP appeared jealous of EPSTEIN, but at some point, they ended up on level playing fields. TRUMP and EPSTEIN sometimes used the terms “fresh meat”, “untainted” and “not jaded” while referring to girls. At the time she heard it, [NAME REDACTED] did not understand the term “not jaded”. She subsequently looked up the word “jaded”. [NAME REDACTED] stated she had two additional interactions with TRUMP, but she asked that the interview move on to a different subject for the time being. approaching her at some point that day after her interaction with TRUMP. The woman said, “let me give you a tip little girl about your breasts, wear a bra every night.” Those words have stayed with her throughout the years.

President Trump has long denied all wrongdoing related to Epstein and other allegations of sexual misconduct.

Read the full document here.

