‘Protesting What Exactly?’ Karoline Leavitt Rages at Protesters Angry Over Renee Good Shooting

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt questioned what Minneapolis protesters were so upset about as she answered reporters’ questions in a gaggle on Monday.

“It’s striking that all weekend you had agitators and violent citizens in the streets of Minneapolis protesting — protesting what, exactly?” Leavitt asked.

Protesters gathered in Minneapolis full-force after an ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good, the 37-year-old poet and mom gunned down by officer Jonathan Ross, who said he acted in self-defense when Good rammed him with her vehicle.

The interpretation of videos of the incident flooding social media has been described as a Rorschach Test for those who have made up their minds politically.

Leavitt went on, “Apparently, they are protesting the removal of heinous murderers and rapists and criminals from a city that I can guarantee you, when you look at the list of the illegal criminals that ICE is removing from our communities every day, not a single person in those protests, and not a single person standing here that works in the mainstream media in Washington, D.C., would want those individuals in your neighborhood, in your community, around your children and around your families.”

Leavitt continued:

ICE is doing an incredibly important job that’s not just important to our homeland security, but our national security, and this administration will continue to stand wholeheartedly by the brave men and women of ice, including the officer in Minneapolis who was absolutely justified in using self-defense against a lunatic who was part of a group, an organized group, to interject and to impede on law enforcement operations. And it’s disgusting what we have seen from the left, and I think that it just shows you where the modern-day democratic party stance today in protecting illegal alien pedophiles and rapists and murderers over law-abiding American citizens and our brave men and women who serve in law enforcement.

Protesters have said they want ICE out of their communities, as well as justice for Good, and state involvement in the shooting investigation. President Donald Trump has said he’s freezing out state investigators from the probe due to Minnesota’s “corrupt” government.

