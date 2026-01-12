‘WE’RE SCREWED’: Trump Issues Grave Warning About Supreme Court Striking Down Tariff ‘Bonanza’

President Donald Trump issued a grave warning on Monday, warning that “WE’RE SCREWED” if the Supreme Court strikes down the tariffs he’s unilaterally imposed on much of the rest of the world.

“The actual numbers that we would have to pay back if, for any reason, the Supreme Court were to rule against the United States of America on Tariffs, would be many Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and that doesn’t include the amount of ‘payback’ that Countries and Companies would require for the Investments they are making on building Plants, Factories, and Equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of Tariffs,” declared Trump in a post on Truth Social.

“When these Investments are added, we are talking about Trillions of Dollars! It would be a complete mess, and almost impossible for our Country to pay. Anybody who says that it can be quickly and easily done would be making a false, inaccurate, or totally misunderstood answer to this very large and complex question. It may not be possible but, if it were, it would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay,” he continued. “Remember, when America shines brightly, the World shines brightly. In other words, if the Supreme Court rules against the United States of America on this National Security bonanza, WE’RE SCREWED!”

The Court’s ruling on the matter is expected to be released in the near future, and possibly even this Wednesday.

After the Department of Commerce released figures last month indicating that the economy had grown at an impressive annualized rate of 4.3% between last July and September, Trump credited his trade policy.

“The TARIFFS are responsible for the GREAT USA Economic Numbers JUST ANNOUNCED…AND THEY WILL ONLY GET BETTER!” he argued at the time. “Also, NO INFLATION & GREAT NATIONAL SECURITY. Pray for the U.S. Supreme Court!!!”

The Court heard the case, which challenges Trump’s authority to levy the import taxes without congressional action, in November. During oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts characterized the tariffs as “taxes on Americans” in a moment that some court-watchers believed portended poorly for the administration.