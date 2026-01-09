President Donald Trump said that he supported the unusual decision to block state officials from taking part in the investigation into the fatal shooting by an ICE officer because Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) is “a stupid person.”

During his meeting with top U.S. oil executives on Friday, the president was asked about the ongoing investigation surrounding the ICE agent who shot and killed Minneapolis mother Renee Good on Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) said on Thursday that it was withdrawing from the investigation after the FBI blocked its access to evidence.

“The state officials there have said the FBI’s not sharing evidence with them. Typically, they would conduct a joint investigation, as you know. Do you believe the FBI should be sharing evidence with state officials in Minnesota?” a reporter asked Trump.

Trump claimed he supported the investigation being conducted solely by federal officials because Minnesota’s state government was corrupt, citing the recent allegations of fraud in Minnesota brought in part by influencer Nick Shirley’s viral video about some daycare centers in the state.

“Normally, I wouldn’t, but they are crooked officials,” said the president. “Minneapolis and Minnesota, what a beautiful place, but it’s being destroyed. It has got an incompetent governor. Fool, I mean, he’s a stupid person.”

He continued:

It looks like the number could be $19 billion stolen from a lot of people. But largely people from Somalia. They buy their votes, they vote in a group. They sell more Mercedes-Benz is in that area than almost — can you imagine you come over with no money and shortly thereafter you are driving a Mercedes-Benz? The whole thing is ridiculous. They are very corrupt people. It is a very corrupt state […] But I won the state of Minnesota. It’s a corrupt voting system with an incompetent governor, a very incompetent governor. And by the way, he’s a very corrupt governor, too.

Walz, who announced on Monday that he was officially dropping out of the gubernatorial race, denounced the FBI for blocking state investigators from access to evidence in the shooting on Thursday.

“Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” Walz declared at a press conference in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Vice President JD Vance was asked about the decision to cut out state officials during Thursday’s White House press conference.

“The precedent is very simple: You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action — that’s a federal issue,” said Vance. “He is protected by absolute immunity. He was doing his job.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.