READ: Jeffrey Epstein Survivors Slam DOJ for ‘Failing to Redact’ Victim IDs in Files Release

Survivors of abuse by Jeffrey Epstein accused the Department of Justice on Monday of “clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law” with its “partial” release of files on Friday by “withholding massive quantities of documents” and “by failing to redact survivor identities.”

In a blistering letter issued Monday, survivors said the Justice Department had missed a clear legal Dec. 19 deadline under the Epstein Files Transparency Act and called for congressional oversight to enforce compliance.

“It is alarming that the United States Department of Justice, the very agency tasked with upholding the law, has violated the law, both by withholding massive quantities of documents, and by failing to redact survivor identities,” the survivors said.

The statement lands amid growing bipartisan unrest in Congress, where lawmakers are openly questioning whether the department is defying the statute to shield political sensitivities. Although the DOJ has said the files are being released on a rolling basis, survivors argue the law “afforded no permission for delayed disclosure.”

Survivors continued to argue that “numerous victim identities were left unredacted, causing real and immediate harm.”

“Transparency must focus on institutional failures, enablers, financial records, and government conduct, not on further endangering survivors,” the statement said.

“This is not a partisan issue,” they added. “Survivors deserve truth. Survivors whose identities are private deserve protection. The public deserves accountability. And the law must be enforced.”

Reps Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) – co-authors of the legislation – have floated the possibility of holding Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress.

Read the letter from survivors below in full:

Survivors of abuse by Epstein and Maxwell call out Justice Department’s failure to comply with transparency law Demand oversight and accountability from Congress

Danielle Bensky

Lara Blume McGee

Marijke Chartouni

Anouska de Georgio

Sharlene Rochard

Liz Stein

A.W

Jane Doe

Jane Doe

Maria Farmer

Annie Farmer

Teresa J. Helm

Marina Lacerda

Lisa Philips

Ashley Rubright

Amanda & Sky Roberts

