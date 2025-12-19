DOJ’s Epstein Files Drop Shows Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton, and More

On Friday afternoon, as the 11:59 pm deadline of the Epstein Files Transparency Act approached, the Department of Justice posted a slew of documents to its website, with former President Bill Clinton and Michael Jackson among those heavily featured alongside convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

According to Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a Friday appearance on Fox & Friends, the DOJ planned to “release several hundred thousand documents today” and then “more documents over the next couple of weeks.”

President Donald Trump signed the Transparency Act into law last month.

While the files are publicly accessible on the DOJ website, MS NOW reported that search functions on the site seem to be faulty. Upon accessing the drop shortly after it went live, Mediaite saw a message saying the site was “currently experiencing extremely high volume of search requests at this time.”

Nonetheless, the internet has exploded with pictures from the files. One photo that The New York Times confirmed was from the DOJ’s trove shows late pop sensation Michael Jackson alongside Epstein.

Another photo, posted by Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson, shows Clinton with his arm around Jackson, alongside an unknown woman and what appear to be three redacted faces.

The Deputy Press Secretary also posted a photo Friday afternoon showing Clinton swimming with convicted Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence in the US for sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, and one redacted woman.

Lastly, Jackson tweeted another image of former President Clinton next to a redacted face in a hot tub, writing, MSDNC [MS NOW] is complaining about redactions in the Epstein files… DOJ was instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors. Are they demanding the identities of victims be revealed?”

All of her posts on the file release today involve either grievances against “liberal media” or the former Democratic president.

Importantly, along with many other voices, Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) accused the Trump administration of being “in violation of the law” for not releasing all of the files on time, vowing to “pursue every possible legal avenue” in a Friday appearance on CNN.