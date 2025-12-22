‘Ben Shapiro Is Not the Magic Jew’: Liberal Podcaster Says MAGA Will ‘Not Take Down Their Swastikas’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Liberal podcaster Angie “Pumps” Sullivan said conservative media star Ben Shapiro is not going to find much support among Republicans by going after Candace Owens and other conspiracy theorists who seem obsessed with Israel.

Why? Because Turning Point USA and President Donald Trump’s base is racist, according to Sullivan.

Sullivan shared her thoughts while discussing Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest with her co-host Jennifer Welch on their I’ve Had It podcast on Monday. The two lefties played a clip of Shapiro’s speech at the event this past weekend in Arizona, where he called out Owens for her myriad of conspiracies about the killing of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Sullivan said it was a waste of energy.

“They do not want a Jewish man leading Turning Point USA. Ben Shapiro is not the magic Jew,” she said. “They are not going to stop being white supremacists and anti-Semitic over at Turning Point, and in MAGA, they are not going to take down their swastika flags, they’re not going to take off their white supremacy tattoos, because of Ben Shapiro.”

Welch said a minute earlier that Shapiro was not much better than Owens. She pointed out Owens used to work with Shapiro at The Daily Wire, and that Shapiro was “100% on board with any sort of transphobia” and “racism” towards Black Americans.

“He’s on board with every single bit of it until Candace criticizes Israel,” Welch said.

Shapiro ripped a few other well-known conservative figures last week, including Steve Bannon for his ties to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, and Tucker Carlson. Shapiro branded Carlson an “anti-American” fake conservative who is “destroying” the conservative movement by routinely lying to his audience

“Tucker Carlson has trafficked in nearly every conspiracy theory under the sun,” Shapiro said at Heritage Foundation headquarters last week. “He has accused the Trump administration of covering up a Mossad-run child sex trafficking ring, run by Jeffrey Epstein, without of course actually mentioning Donald Trump’s name, because Tucker is a coward when it comes to President Trump.”

The infighting among a number of top conservatives — at least nominally — has been a hot topic online recently.

“They’re all fighting with each other because that’s who they are. Hate fills them, it’s what keeps them going, and I think Ben’s probably next on the chopping block,” Sullivan predicted.

