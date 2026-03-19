Reporter Confronts Trump Chief Hegseth With ‘War Crime’ Accusation Live at Presser

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Trump Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was confronted during a live press conference with the accusation that he publicly announced a policy that amounts to a “war crime.”

Hegseth has drawn criticism for his assertion that Iran is being given “no quarter” by U.S. forces, which he made at a press conference last Friday:

With every passing hour, we know — and we know they know — that the military capabilities of their evil regime are crumbling. They can barely communicate, let alone coordinate. They’re confused and we know it. Our response? We will keep pressing, we will keep pushing, keep advancing, no quarter, no mercy for our enemies.

Hegseth held a joint press conference on Tuesday morning alongside Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine to update the Pentagon press corps as the Iran war nears the end of its third week.

As the secretary finished responding to one question, a reporter shouted out “No quarter is a war crime! Is that the policy of the U.S. military now?”

Hegseth pointed at the reporter and said “Ah! Excuse me, I didn’t–” and then pointed at another reporter.

After one other question, from pro-Trump Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson, Hegseth wrapped up as other shouted questions could be heard. At least one of them was about the deployment of U.S. Marines to the region.

Secretary Hegseth’s “no quarter” remark drew sharp criticism as a violation of international law. As Mediaite previously reported.

The International Committee of the Red Cross defines “no quarter” as “refusing to spare the life of anybody, even of persons manifestly unable to defend themselves or who clearly express their intention to surrender” during war-time hostilities.

According to international humanitarian law, “’Directions to give no quarter’ was listed as a war crime in the Report of the Commission on Responsibility set up after the First World War.”

The ICRC’s International Humanitarian Law Databases goes on to say:

Under the Statute of the International Criminal Court, “declaring that no quarter will be given” is a war crime in international armed conflicts. The prohibition is contained in numerous military manuals. Under the legislation of many States, it is an offence to issue an order that no quarter be given. In several cases after the First and Second World Wars, the accused were charged with violating this rule.

Watch above via Department of War and press pool.

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