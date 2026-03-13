Pete Hegseth Calls For ‘No Quarter’ For US Enemies In Apparent Violation of International Law

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s call for “no quarter” for U.S. enemies given during Friday’s press briefing on the Iran war drew the attention of critics who pegged the directive as a direct violation of international law.

Hegseth, who is known for his tough talk at Pentagon briefings, gave an update on Iran’s “new, so-called not so supreme leader” Mojtaba Khamenei.

“His father — dead. He’s scared, he’s injured, he’s on the run, and he lacks legitimacy. It is a mess for them,” Hegseth said.

“Who’s in charge? Iran may not even know,” Hegseth continued. “With every passing hour, we know — and we know they know — that the military capabilities of their evil regime are crumbling. They can barely communicate, let alone coordinate. They’re confused and we know it. Our response? We will keep pressing, we will keep pushing, keep advancing, no quarter, no mercy for our enemies.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross defines “no quarter” as “refusing to spare the life of anybody, even of persons manifestly unable to defend themselves or who clearly express their intention to surrender” during war-time hostilities.

According to international humanitarian law, “’Directions to give no quarter’ was listed as a war crime in the Report of the Commission on Responsibility set up after the First World War.”

The ICRC’s International Humanitarian Law Databases goes on to say:

Under the Statute of the International Criminal Court, “declaring that no quarter will be given” is a war crime in international armed conflicts. The prohibition is contained in numerous military manuals. Under the legislation of many States, it is an offence to issue an order that no quarter be given. In several cases after the First and Second World Wars, the accused were charged with violating this rule.

Alex Ward, National security reporter with The Wall Street Journal, wrote on X Friday, “Went largely unnoticed but Hegseth on Iran said the U.S. would provide ‘no quarter, no mercy for our enemies’ during his press conference today. ‘No quarter’ is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

Went largely unnoticed but Hegseth on Iran said the U.S. would provide "no quarter, no mercy for our enemies" during his press conference today. "No quarter" is a violation of international humanitarian law. https://t.co/GoYKnWC5Ks — Alex Ward (@alexbward) March 13, 2026

Legendary CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr called Ward’s assertion, “extremely important to note because many of Hegseth’s actions and statements now appear to be trying to change the very moral fiber of the US military, at least when it suits him.”

This is extremely important to note because many of Hegseth’s actions and statements now appear to be trying to change the very moral fiber of the US military, at least when it suits him. — Barbara Starr (@bstarrreports) March 13, 2026

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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