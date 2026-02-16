‘Bigger and Better Man’: Trump Alum Praises Obama Over Response to Ape Video

A former White House staffer from President Donald Trump’s first term argued ex-President Barack Obama’s response to the video Trump shared of him and his wife, Michelle Obama, depicted as apes showed he is a “bigger and better man” than Trump will ever be.

Sarah Matthews — who served as deputy press secretary from mid-2020 to early 2021 — ripped Trump and praised Obama during an appearance on MS NOW on Monday morning.

She called the video, which was posted to Trump’s Truth Social account on February 6, “blatantly racist.” Obama responded to the clip in an interview last weekend, saying he felt most Americans believed the video was “deeply troubling”; he also lamented there “doesn’t seem to be any shame” among the president or many of his supporters over the clip.

Matthews said Obama nailed his answer.

“His response to it just shows why he will always be the bigger and better man and why Trump is so intimidated by him,” Matthews said. “It’s why Trump wants a Nobel Peace Prize, because Obama had one. It’s why they’re trying to round up so many people to deport. Because Obama deported 3 million people. But he did it without the chaos and all the violence that we’re seeing unfold.”

She continued by saying Trump was probably happy to have the ape video serve as a “distraction” from his administration.

“Trump would probably rather be talking about this video than talking about the economy, than talking about ICE killing American citizens in our streets, than talking about the Epstein files,” Matthews said. “And that’s why he probably is okay with dragging this out and not apologizing for this.”

The president said a staffer posted the video to his social account; he told reporters the staffer will not be fired and that he felt the video was a “very strong piece” on voter fraud.

This was not the first time Matthews has criticized Trump since working for him. She has lambasted him multiple times in recent years, including accusing him last year of “inciting violence” against Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and other Democrats last fall. She also recently called Trump’s pursuit of Greenland his “most mentally ill, deranged” plan yet.

Watch above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!