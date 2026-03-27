CNN star and frequent Trump defender Scott Jennings was called out for a third time over “trashing Trump” in the CNN green room, this time by former CNN NewsNight regular Julie Roginsky.

Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor accused Jennings this week of mocking President Donald Trump “in the green room” during commercial breaks before going back to being a die-hard defender in front of the cameras.

The next day, CNN regular Joe Walsh confirmed Taylor’s accusation and accused Jennings of having him blackballed from CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip:

Roginsky joined the pile, backing up the Trump-trashing accusation and claiming that Jennings had her “banned” from CNN. Roginsky wrote:

Can corroborate @MilesTaylorUSA and @WalshFreedom accounts that Scott Jennings trashed Trump in the green room repeatedly in front of me. Also have my suspicions that he has a say in getting people banned from the show who stick it to him and make him look like a fool.

When another user asked why she goes on the air with Jennings if that’s the case, Roginsky replied, “I don’t. CNN banned me after I called Jennings out publicly.”

Another former CNN regular, Wajahat Ali, also corroborated Taylor, Walsh, and Roginsky, writing that Jennings “did the same when I was at CNN. In fact, nearly every GOP hack did so except Paris Dennard and Jeffrey Lord.”

Current Newsnight regular Neera Tanden wrote, for some reason, “I haven’t been banned and he had a full meltdown the first time I went on.”

Roginsky last appeared on CNN in a January 18 segment with Jennings — the day before she dropped a blistering Substack post trashing Jennings and CNN:

CNN once sold itself as the grown-up in the room. It was the network you turned to when the stakes got real. That reputation — earned over decades — was built on restraint, seriousness, and a basic respect for viewers. Which is why CNN’s continued reliance on Scott Jennings is not just baffling, but corrosive to its brand. This is not about ideology. CNN has long — and rightly — made room for conservative voices. The problem is not that Jennings is a Republican. The problem is how he behaves, what he contributes, and what his presence signals about what CNN now tolerates. On air, Jennings does not debate; he blathers. He talks over women with particular frequency, interrupts relentlessly, and treats panel discussions as contests of volume and obstinacy, rather than as exchanges of ideas. He mugs to the camera and rolls his eyes, while calling any fact he does not like a lie. It is performative obstruction — the cable news equivalent of flipping the board when you’re losing the game. This is not “spirited debate.”

Read Roginsky’s full post here.

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