A senior Iranian cleric has delivered a scathing address to the Iranian people, during which he demands the “shedding of Trump’s blood.”

The threatening statement by Abdollah Javadi Amoli, which aired on Iranian state TV this week, was a unique call for violence by an ayatollah, one of the leading clergy members in Shiite Islam, according to the Associated Press.

“We are now on the verge of a great test and we must be careful to fully preserve this unity, to fully preserve this alliance,” Amoli said in the speech.

In addition, he demanded “the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump’s blood,” and urged followers to “fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders.”

The shocking statement aired hours after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gloated about an American submarine sinking an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean with a torpedo, which he said was the first such attack since World War II.

“In the Indian Ocean — and we’ll play it on the screen there — an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth said. “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death.”

The vessel had just participated in naval exercises hosted by India and was on its way back to Iran, Indian officials told the AP on Thursday. Dozens of sailors were killed.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!