WATCH: Iranian Warship Sunk by U.S. Torpedo in What Hegseth Called ‘Quiet Death’

The Department of Defense has released a stunning video of the moment an Iranian warship was struck by an American torpedo in the Indian Ocean this week in a moment Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described as a “quiet death.”

The video dropped not long after Hegseth boasted during a presser that the U.S. military is punching Iran “while they’re down” and the conflict “was never meant to be a fair fight and it is not a fair fight.”

Hegseth also touched on the sinking of the Iranian warship, saying it was the first time an American torpedo has taken out an enemy ship since World War II.

“In the Indian Ocean — and we’ll play it on the screen there — an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters,” Hegseth said. “Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo. Quiet death.”

After the presser, the Pentagon X account shared a video of the torpedo strike.

Subsequent photos showed half of the Iranian vessel sticking out of the water vertically as it sank.

News of the warship strike came on the fourth day of the Iranian conflict, which began on Saturday with a joint U.S. and Israeli strike on Tehran. At least six U.S. soldiers have been killed.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!